World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 24 7 Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  7. Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design

Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design

  • 09:00 - 18 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design
Save this picture!
Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design, © Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

© Adriano Pacelli © Adriano Pacelli © Adriano Pacelli © Adriano Pacelli + 55

  • Architects

    24 7 Arquitetura

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Giuliano Pelaio, Gustavo Tenca, Inacio Cardona

  • Project Team

    Claudia Strutz, Nicolas Meireles

  • Area

    4843.76 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Adriano Pacelli

  • Concrete Structure Project

    WGA

  • Projeto estrutural de metálica

    Arquitetura de Estrutura

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project

    Solar Engenharia

  • Construction management

    24 7 Arquitetura

  • Landscape project

    Leticia Fortuna

  • Lighting and Automation Project

    Vertz
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

Text description provided by the architects. The busy day-to-day life in the big urban centers drives families to seek a haven for tranquility on the weekends. Luckily, the land chosen within a farm, in the interior of São Paulo, concentrated a series of positive aspects for the design of the project: views, large land, a good solar orientation, generous setbacks, high soil permeability, absence of currency walls. However, a requirement in the condominium regulation related to the houses’ roof, caught the residents by surprise.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The references of the couple who had just returned from vacation in a winery with contemporary architecture and influenced by one of our recently published projects, referred to a house with volumetry that hid the roofs, but the condominium regulation did not allow the use of flat slabs, or inlaid roof. It would be our first house with apparent roofs.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The required needs program and the land size had exactly the proportion of what we believed to be ideal for a one-store house with plenty of open space for outdoor living.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli
Save this picture!
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

Casa Haras came up as a pavilion installation consisting of 3 volumes: two parallels, with NE-SW orientation and a third perpendicular connecting with NW-SE orientation, as an "H". The idea was based on the desire to have the central leisure area in the other spaces of the house, and with the proposed implantation, we were able to create two outdoor living areas: a main one with a deck and a swimming pool and a secondary area with a spa, a water mirror and a bonfire separated by the perpendicular volume and visually connected by the transparency of the sliding glass doors.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The pavilion of the main facade receives basically the distribution of the service area and the garage, and is also where the social access of the house happens. A glass door on the main facade reveals the entrance hall where a stone wall in the background can be seen, as well as the wooden panels on the sides, which conceal a cellar and a cloakroom for visitors.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The central pavilion, glazed on both sides, concentrates a huge social area with dining room and a large living room with fireplace, providing a feeling of full insertion to the leisure area of the house.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

Lastly, the third pavilion concentrates the most intimate wing with 4 suites and a tv room. The external balcony, common to all rooms, allows a more direct circulation to the rooms of the house, since it eliminates the need to transit through the internal corridor, which makes the circulation more dynamic and the house more integrated to the leisure.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The flat distribution of the house gives to all the environments a sense of continuity beyond the constructed limit, since all have direct visual relation through glazed sliding doors with more than 1150m2 of free land. The high level of permeability of the soil, in the order of 60%, guaranteed a generous area for the landscaping design that embraces the house by the front, side and back indents, and advance through the deconstructed central core.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

The simple volumetry and lightness of the gable roof in all 3 blocks of the house was strengthened by the decision to bury the volume of the water tank underneath the pool deck. This intention ended up contributing significantly to the harmony of the architectural complex and to the desired aspect of the country house, which was further reinforced by the use of natural materials such as the stone wall and the use of the wood in the panels, the doors frames, wood-lined ceilings and the facade.

Save this picture!
© Adriano Pacelli
© Adriano Pacelli

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
24 7 Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design" [Casa Haras / 24 7 Arquitetura] 18 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916468/haras-house-2-arquitetura-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream