Casu House / Arkstudio

+ 33

Architects Arkstudio

Location Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

Category Houses

Lead Architect Jessica Castillo

Area 820.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Daniel Ojeda

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients PS Line

Engineering Enrique Granada

Landscaping Arkstudio

Consultants Arkstudio

Collaborators Diana Piris, Mauricio Gomez, Ana Paniagua, Sol Rivas

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main structure is a curved roof without intermediate structures, where the internal pillars are substituted by underground cables. The roof is supported by three concrete pillars that extend the curve, transmitting its weight to the ground. In addition, they work as gutter drops on each side, carrying the water to a cistern, where it is reused for irrigation of the land.

Colonial bricks were used for the formwork, as they provide texture, improve acoustics and contribute to the thermal insulation of the volume. As for the orientation, the house is located in order to protect with the roof the most unfavorable facades, east and west.

Therefore, the house is protected from the sun during the day, especially in summer. That helps maintain a comfortable temperature inside the house. The large windows open completely and also the top of the roof has a small opening that works as a chimney, allowing better ventilation.