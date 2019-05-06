World
  7. Casu House / Arkstudio

Casu House / Arkstudio

  • 16:00 - 6 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
  • Translated by Clara Ott
Casu House / Arkstudio
Casu House / Arkstudio, © Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

© Daniel Ojeda

  • Architects

    Arkstudio

  • Location

    Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Jessica Castillo

  • Area

    820.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Daniel Ojeda

  • Clients

    PS Line

  • Engineering

    Enrique Granada

  • Landscaping

    Arkstudio

  • Consultants

    Arkstudio

  • Collaborators

    Diana Piris, Mauricio Gomez, Ana Paniagua, Sol Rivas
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Text description provided by the architects. The main structure is a curved roof without intermediate structures, where the internal pillars are substituted by underground cables. The roof is supported by three concrete pillars that extend the curve, transmitting its weight to the ground. In addition, they work as gutter drops on each side, carrying the water to a cistern, where it is reused for irrigation of the land.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Lower Floor
Lower Floor
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Colonial bricks were used for the formwork, as they provide texture, improve acoustics and contribute to the thermal insulation of the volume. As for the orientation, the house is located in order to protect with the roof the most unfavorable facades, east and west.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Therefore, the house is protected from the sun during the day, especially in summer. That helps maintain a comfortable temperature inside the house. The large windows open completely and also the top of the roof has a small opening that works as a chimney, allowing better ventilation.

© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda
Section A
Section A
© Daniel Ojeda
© Daniel Ojeda

Cite: "Casu House / Arkstudio" [Vivienda casu / Arkstudio] 06 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Ott, Clara) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916464/casu-house-arkstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

