Casu House / Arkstudio

-
Architects
-
LocationMariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectJessica Castillo
-
Area820.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsPS Line
-
EngineeringEnrique Granada
-
LandscapingArkstudio
-
ConsultantsArkstudio
-
CollaboratorsDiana Piris, Mauricio Gomez, Ana Paniagua, Sol Rivas
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The main structure is a curved roof without intermediate structures, where the internal pillars are substituted by underground cables. The roof is supported by three concrete pillars that extend the curve, transmitting its weight to the ground. In addition, they work as gutter drops on each side, carrying the water to a cistern, where it is reused for irrigation of the land.
Colonial bricks were used for the formwork, as they provide texture, improve acoustics and contribute to the thermal insulation of the volume. As for the orientation, the house is located in order to protect with the roof the most unfavorable facades, east and west.
Therefore, the house is protected from the sun during the day, especially in summer. That helps maintain a comfortable temperature inside the house. The large windows open completely and also the top of the roof has a small opening that works as a chimney, allowing better ventilation.