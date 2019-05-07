Hotel Adriatic / 3LHD

-
Architects
LocationTrg Maršala Tita 5, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia
Category
Design TeamSaša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Zorislav Petrić, Dijana Vandekar
Area821.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
CollaboratorsNives Krsnik Rister, Nevena Kuzmanić, Ivana Šajn
Interior DesignStudio Franjić Šekoranja with Studio 3LHD
Art CuratorVanja Žanko
Participating ArtistsAbdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul
Staff Uniforms DesignedStudio I-GLE
Visual identity and Graphic DesignLana Cavar with Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić
Art Production ManagementAna Cvitaš
Curatorial AssistantAntonella Boldrin
Special projects - kitchenZoran Divjak
Bill of QuantitiesIvana Trobić, Renato Gulić (FOREL projekt)
Structural EngineeringKrešimir Tarnik, Valentino Obajdin (
Mechanical InstallationsInstalomont Termocentar
Plumbing and DrainageVrh
Sprinkler InstallationBranimir Samac
ElevatorsRok Pietri
Fire safety, Health&safety ProjectJosip Radeljić, Milan Carević, Matija Žerjav
LightingNinoslav Kušter
Electrical EngineeringAlen Farago, Tatjana Bačan
Site supervisionRamus
Main ContractorRadnik
ConstructionBistra
Electrical InstallationsTM Elektroinstalacije
Finishing WorksAdrion
CarpentryAriš Jarc
Carpentry and Custom Made FittingsInternova
SprinklerApin sustavi
Text description provided by the architects. Adriatic is a unique hotel with art providing an unrepeatable ambient in which fantasy and reality interact through artistic interventions and everyday objects. The existing building was constructed in 1913 as one of the first hotels in the region and is nowadays the only one situated in the urban structure of Rovinj.
By a comprehensive reconstruction and a collective effort of creative artists gathered around 3LHDs concept, the hotel was transformed into a luxurious focal point of the city. Traditional, authentic historical appearance was maintained in the exterior, while the new interior designed by Studio Franić Šekoranja with 3LHD is visually lavish, eclectic, modern, classic and elegant, with an abundance of texture, shades and colors. The main characteristic of the interior are site-specific art installations. The entire hotel art collection consists of more than a hundred pieces of museum value which will be enjoyed by curious guests looking for a different experience.
In addition to preserving the heritage values of the hotel, historical layers of the hotel were interpreted in the design, and the artistic interventions created a contemporary cosmopolitan spirit. A series of interventions opened up the interior and made it more representative. Emphasis was placed on maintaining the existing staircase that leads from the first to the fourth floor. The new staircase from the ground floor to the rooms is set in an eccentric ratio relative to the ground floor plan in order to open the public hotel amenities (caffe, brasserie) towards the town square.
Studio 3LHD is the author of the concept and the project. Interior design was created by Studio Franić/Šekoranja with 3LHD, artistic curator was Vanja Žanko, graphic designers Lana Cavar, Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić designed the visual identity while the staff uniform design was created by the designers of Studio I-gle. Visual artists represented at hotel premises are the following: Abdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul.