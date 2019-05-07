World
  Hotel Adriatic / 3LHD

Hotel Adriatic / 3LHD

  08:00 - 7 May, 2019
  Curated by Martita Vial
Hotel Adriatic / 3LHD
© Duško Vlaović
© Duško Vlaović

© Duško Vlaović © Duško Vlaović © Domagoj Blazevic © Duško Vlaović

  • Architects

    3LHD

  • Location

    Trg Maršala Tita 5, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Design Team

    Saša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Zorislav Petrić, Dijana Vandekar

  • Area

    821.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Duško Vlaović, Domagoj Blazevic

    • Collaborators

      Nives Krsnik Rister, Nevena Kuzmanić, Ivana Šajn

    • Interior Design

      Studio Franjić Šekoranja with Studio 3LHD 

    • Art Curator

      Vanja Žanko

    • Participating Artists

      Abdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul 

    • Staff Uniforms Designed

      Studio I-GLE 

    • Visual identity and Graphic Design

      Lana Cavar with Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić

    • Art Production Management

      Ana Cvitaš

    • Curatorial Assistant

      Antonella Boldrin

    • Special projects - kitchen

      Zoran Divjak

    • Bill of Quantities

      Ivana Trobić, Renato Gulić (FOREL projekt)

    • Structural Engineering

      Krešimir Tarnik, Valentino Obajdin (

    • Mechanical Installations

      Instalomont Termocentar

    • Plumbing and Drainage

      Vrh

    • Sprinkler Installation

      Branimir Samac

    • Elevators

      Rok Pietri

    • Fire safety, Health&safety Project

      Josip Radeljić, Milan Carević, Matija Žerjav

    • Lighting

      Ninoslav Kušter

    • Electrical Engineering

      Alen Farago, Tatjana Bačan

    • Site supervision

      Ramus

    • Main Contractor

      Radnik

    • Construction

      Bistra

    • Electrical Installations

      TM Elektroinstalacije

    • Finishing Works

      Adrion

    • Carpentry

      Ariš Jarc

    • Carpentry and Custom Made Fittings

      Internova

    • Sprinkler

      Apin sustavi
    © Duško Vlaović
    © Duško Vlaović

    Text description provided by the architects. Adriatic is a unique hotel with art providing an unrepeatable ambient in which fantasy and reality interact through artistic interventions and everyday objects. The existing building was constructed in 1913 as one of the first hotels in the region and is nowadays the only one situated in the urban structure of Rovinj. 

    © Domagoj Blazevic
    © Domagoj Blazevic

    By a comprehensive reconstruction and a collective effort of creative artists gathered around 3LHDs concept, the hotel was transformed into a luxurious focal point of the city. Traditional, authentic historical appearance was maintained in the exterior, while the new interior designed by Studio Franić Šekoranja with 3LHD is visually lavish, eclectic, modern, classic and elegant, with an abundance of texture, shades and colors. The main characteristic of the interior are site-specific art installations. The entire hotel art collection consists of more than a hundred pieces of museum value which will be enjoyed by curious guests looking for a different experience.

    First Floor Plan
    First Floor Plan
    Section
    Section

    In addition to preserving the heritage values ​​of the hotel, historical layers of the hotel were interpreted in the design, and the artistic interventions created a contemporary cosmopolitan spirit. A series of interventions opened up the interior and made it more representative. Emphasis was placed on maintaining the existing staircase that leads from the first to the fourth floor.  The new staircase from the ground floor to the rooms is set in an eccentric ratio relative to the ground floor plan in order to open the public hotel amenities (caffe, brasserie) towards the town square.

    © Domagoj Blazevic
    © Domagoj Blazevic

    Studio 3LHD is the author of the concept and the project. Interior design was created by Studio Franić/Šekoranja with 3LHD, artistic curator was Vanja Žanko, graphic designers Lana Cavar, Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić designed the visual identity while the staff uniform design was created by the designers of Studio I-gle. Visual artists represented at hotel premises are the following:  Abdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul.

    © Duško Vlaović
    © Duško Vlaović

    3LHD
