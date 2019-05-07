Hotel Adriatic / 3LHD

+ 31

Architects 3LHD

Location Trg Maršala Tita 5, 52210, Rovinj, Croatia

Category Hotels

Design Team Saša Begović, Marko Dabrović, Tatjana Grozdanić Begović, Silvije Novak, Zorislav Petrić, Dijana Vandekar

Area 821.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Duško Vlaović, Domagoj Blazevic

Collaborators Nives Krsnik Rister, Nevena Kuzmanić, Ivana Šajn

Interior Design Studio Franjić Šekoranja with Studio 3LHD

Art Curator Vanja Žanko

Participating Artists Abdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul

Staff Uniforms Designed Studio I-GLE

Visual identity and Graphic Design Lana Cavar with Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić

Art Production Management Ana Cvitaš

Curatorial Assistant Antonella Boldrin

Special projects - kitchen Zoran Divjak

Bill of Quantities Ivana Trobić, Renato Gulić (FOREL projekt)

Structural Engineering Krešimir Tarnik, Valentino Obajdin (

Mechanical Installations Instalomont Termocentar

Plumbing and Drainage Vrh

Sprinkler Installation Branimir Samac

Elevators Rok Pietri

Fire safety, Health&safety Project Josip Radeljić, Milan Carević, Matija Žerjav

Lighting Ninoslav Kušter

Electrical Engineering Alen Farago, Tatjana Bačan

Site supervision Ramus

Main Contractor Radnik

Construction Bistra

Electrical Installations TM Elektroinstalacije

Finishing Works Adrion

Carpentry Ariš Jarc

Carpentry and Custom Made Fittings Internova

Sprinkler Apin sustavi

Text description provided by the architects. Adriatic is a unique hotel with art providing an unrepeatable ambient in which fantasy and reality interact through artistic interventions and everyday objects. The existing building was constructed in 1913 as one of the first hotels in the region and is nowadays the only one situated in the urban structure of Rovinj.

By a comprehensive reconstruction and a collective effort of creative artists gathered around 3LHDs concept, the hotel was transformed into a luxurious focal point of the city. Traditional, authentic historical appearance was maintained in the exterior, while the new interior designed by Studio Franić Šekoranja with 3LHD is visually lavish, eclectic, modern, classic and elegant, with an abundance of texture, shades and colors. The main characteristic of the interior are site-specific art installations. The entire hotel art collection consists of more than a hundred pieces of museum value which will be enjoyed by curious guests looking for a different experience.

In addition to preserving the heritage values ​​of the hotel, historical layers of the hotel were interpreted in the design, and the artistic interventions created a contemporary cosmopolitan spirit. A series of interventions opened up the interior and made it more representative. Emphasis was placed on maintaining the existing staircase that leads from the first to the fourth floor. The new staircase from the ground floor to the rooms is set in an eccentric ratio relative to the ground floor plan in order to open the public hotel amenities (caffe, brasserie) towards the town square.

Studio 3LHD is the author of the concept and the project. Interior design was created by Studio Franić/Šekoranja with 3LHD, artistic curator was Vanja Žanko, graphic designers Lana Cavar, Marino Krstačić-Furić and Ana Tomić designed the visual identity while the staff uniform design was created by the designers of Studio I-gle. Visual artists represented at hotel premises are the following: Abdelkader Benchamma, Jasmina Cibic, Igor Eškinja, Chris Goennawein, Kristina Lenard, Federico Luger, Charles Munka, Goran Petercol, Valentin Ruhry, SofijaSilvia, Saša Šekoranja, Massimo Uberti, Zlatan Vehabović, Žižić/Kožul.