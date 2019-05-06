ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards are Now Open for Nominations

In partnership with MINI Clubman, we have launched our second edition of ArchDaily's 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. This award highlights the best refurbishment projects from around the world.

Alongside MINI, we believe that the recovery and refurbishment of existing structures is one of the most sustainable ways to develop architecture. From reviving abandoned factories to urban renovations and even remodeling centuries-old homes, refurbishment projects demonstrate the flexibility of our existing cities and the many scales at which past buildings can be repurposed.

Similar to our Building of the Year Award, we entrust our readers with the responsibility of rewarding the best refurbishment projects in architecture—the designs that have had an impact on our profession. By voting, you are part of an impartial and distributed network of professionals who act as a jury to choose the most relevant works of the last eight years. Over the next 3 weeks, the collective intelligence of our audience will filter more than 600 projects to select 3 winners representing the best of architecture refurbishment published on ArchDaily.

Save this picture! Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa by Heatherwick Studio. 3rd Place 2018 ArchDaily's Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. Photo © Iwan Baan

This is your chance to reward the architecture you love—vote for the Refurbishment in Architecture Award.

The Process

During the next 3 weeks, you’ll be in charge of nominating buildings to create a fifteen projects shortlist, and then voting for 3 winners. We will guide you through these stages accordingly.

Eligible Projects

All completed buildings published between January 1st 2018 and December 31st 2018 under the Refurbishment category are eligible for this award.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, offices agree to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material.

Authorship and copyright of each project belong to the offices and architects mentioned on each project’s page.

First stage: Nominations

Starting May 6th, 2019, registered users will be able to nominate their favorite project. One nomination per day .

. Nomination ends on May 21st, 2019 at 10:00AM EST.

The fifteen projects with the most nominations will move on to the voting round.

Second stage: Voting

On May 22nd, 2018, we will update the platform with the shortlisted projects and registered users will be able to vote for their favorite project among the finalists.

Users can vote for one project per day.

The voting round will end May 29th, 2019 at 10:00AM EST.

Save this picture! Colonial House Recovery on 64th Street by Nauzet Rodríguez. 2nd Place 2018 ArchDaily's Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. Photo © Pim Schalkwijk

How to Nominate and Vote

Only registered users of the My ArchDaily platform can nominate/vote.

Anyone can register on the My ArchDaily platform to nominate/vote. To do so, you must follow the registration link and complete the required steps to become a registered user (or use your existing My ArchDaily account).

All registered users can nominate/vote once per day. After the system reboot each day at midnight (EST)

To register you must use a valid email address. Votes coming from users without a valid email address will be removed.

Offices and architects are encouraged to promote their works for voting, but no monetary or virtual gift compensation should be offered. You can use the following link:

Save this picture! Memphis Teacher Residency by archimania. 3rd Place 2018 ArchDaily's Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. Photo © Hank Mardukas

Winners

3 Winners will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on May 30th, 2019.

Each winner will receive a physical award from ArchDaily, delivered to their offices.

The 15 finalists and the winners can use the respective title for their own purposes. ArchDaily will provide promotional material.

Timeline

The nomination process starts on May 6th and ends May 21st, 2018 at 10:00AM EST.

The voting round starts on May 22nd and ends May 29th, 2019 at 10:00AM EST.

The winners will be announced on May 30th, 2018.

Important notes