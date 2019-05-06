World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Espaço Objecto
  6. 2017
  7. Águeda House / Espaço Objecto

Águeda House / Espaço Objecto

  • 14:00 - 6 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Águeda House / Espaço Objecto
Save this picture!
Águeda House / Espaço Objecto, © Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio © Ivo Tavares Studio + 73

  • Architects

    Arquitetura e Design, Lda; António Figueiredo; Manuela Fernandes

  • Location

    Águeda, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Area

    950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Project Team

    Rui Urbano, Mali Brito

  • Engineering

    Carlos Coutinho; Luis Quintal

  • Air Conditioning

    Climacom, Lda
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The site. It was an intervention in an eclectic architecture building, dating from the beginning of the 20th century, classified by Águeda UMP (Urban Master Planning) as public interest property. This building,  located in Av. Dr. Joaquim de Melo, parish and municipality of Águeda, displayed a set of decorative elements in its facades, influenced by or with Art Deco references and, as it happens in other buildings of the same type, a higher element, tower- like stood out in its volumetry, which was positioned in the body of the building closest to the public street, only as decorative effect. Its integration into the urban grid plan, where this typology of isolated single-family dwelling predominates, and its visual relation and proximity to the public garden Conselheiro Conde de Sucena, assign an added value to this building, besides its historical particularities in the context of the early twenty-century Portuguese architecture.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The propose. The architectural value of this property located in the city heart contributed to the owner’s decision to carry out a rehabilitation and expansion project for the building, so it could suitable for her own residence. The whole process, from its conception to the final solution, was made up of progress and setbacks as well as of a constant critical analysis of all participants, including the property owner. The functional organization of the house was designed not only to create interdependent relationships between the different existing interior spaces and the proposed ones, and those with the outdoor space, but also to respect issues such as energy efficiency through solar orientation and comfort of the dwelling house. On the other hand, there was also the concern to adjust these aspects to the requirement of creating a living place with some privacy in relation to the surrounding zone.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The intervention in the property included demolition works of the interior divisions, removal of pavements, cleaning, and rehabilitation of the facades, preserving all the decorative elements that characterized them. For this purpose and before the facade cleaning works got started, moulds of all the decorative elements were made, assuring this way, the integrity of the original design.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Program. The program carried out on the two floors of the pre-existent property comprised, at the ground level, the entrance area and the living room; on the first floor, the library and a bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathThe proposed extension area included two-floor interconnected volumes. In one of these volumes, the ground floor was designed for the kitchen and backup areas, while the first floor would encompass two bedrooms and their corresponding ensuite bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This new body got linked to the pre-existent building assuming some formal and volumetric commitment, being connected through a small volume, which enhanced and marked the new intervention. The texture, colour and pattern of the new white concrete construction contributed to create the relationship between the two bodies which, although widely different in their architectural language and so far apart in time, sought the possible dialogue, not only through volumetry, but also with some elements and materials that designed their facades.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The second extension of the body links directly to the first one and it also comprises two floors, a basement and a ground floor. The basement was designed for the parking area, cellar and storage room, whose access is done through an outside ramp and by an interior staircase that stands next to the service area. On the ground floor there’s a living room, a small exercise room and sanitary facilities to back up these two spaces and the pool. This single-story volume is rectangular-shaped and its placement near the pool helps create an outdoor area with some privacy.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In the outdoor area of the swimming pool, a quadrangular open-air lounge was introduced, which allows to enjoy the view over a garden on the basement floor, as well as providing natural light into the basement and the cellar space. The annex building situated on the north and east ends connects to the service zone of the house and includes a laundry, a kennel and a covered backup area. In the non-built up area, a green zone was created with grass and some bushes.

Save this picture!
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Espaço Objecto
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Águeda House / Espaço Objecto" [Casa Águeda / Espaço Objecto] 06 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916441/agueda-house-espaco-objecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream