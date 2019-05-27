World
  7. CIMC Headquarter Office Building / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

CIMC Headquarter Office Building / CCDI Dongxiying Studio

  • 21:00 - 27 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
CIMC Headquarter Office Building / CCDI Dongxiying Studio
CIMC Headquarter Office Building / CCDI Dongxiying Studio, © Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

© Jian Fang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang + 36

  • Architects

    CCDI Dongxiying Studio

  • Location

    Dongguan, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Offices

  • Lead Architects

    Xiongyi Zhu

  • Design Team

    Xin Li, Hong Huang, Luying Li, Jie Chen, Ziqing Chen, Wei Huang, Yuhua Wang, Wenjie Wu

  • Area

    28500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang, Jian Fang

  • Client

    Dongguan CIMC Innovation Industrial Park Ltd.

  • Structure Design

    CCDI

  • Landscape Design

    AEP Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. CIMC Headquarter Office Building is located in the southern section of Songshan Lake National High-tech Development Zone in Dongguan. It is at the southwest of CIMC Zhigu, neighboring Songshan Lake and public green space, with superior natural conditions.

© Jian Fang
© Jian Fang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The east side of the plot is adjacent to Nanshan Road, and the south side is close to Qingtian Road. It is an important space node at the intersection of the roads. Not far from the west side is Songshan Lake, providing great scenery and natural resources for the site. The site has a significant height difference and is nicely covered by vegetation. The terrain of the park is high in the east and low in the west, and the headquarters building occupies one of the corners of the park.

© Jian Fang
© Jian Fang
Program Organization
Program Organization
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

How to organize terrain? By solving how the building stands.

The southeast side of the building is embedded in the sloping terrain to bridge the height difference. And the north side is completely overhead so that the undulating landscape can be extended into the overhead area and merge with the first floor of the southeast side. For the west side, the buildings are of different sizes. They are not only the support of the structure, but also effectively distinguish the space of the site, and even provide a sun-shaded open public space with the characteristics of southern China.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

How to get a connection with the scenery? By making both seeing and being seen can become “scenery”.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The “Office Island” with a depth of 14 meters is used as a unit, and the windows are opened inward to ensure the good ventilation and lighting effect. Each office-related supporting function together with vertical traffic forms a “vibrant core” to connect all the “office islands”. The building is finger-shaped and opens to the west side, effectively extending the length of the building, maximizing the benefits of the natural landscape of Songshan Lake, and allowing the building can also act as a scenery to nature.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

CCDI Dongxiying Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices China
