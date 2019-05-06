World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. "Terra Nullius" Thesis Addresses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in the Middle East

"Terra Nullius" Thesis Addresses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in the Middle East

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Terra Nullius" Thesis Addresses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in the Middle East
Save this picture!
"Terra Nullius" Thesis Addresses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in the Middle East, © Jonathan Ben David
© Jonathan Ben David

Jonathan Ben David of the Israel Institute of Technology has created a thesis project titled “Terra Nullius” which dwells on the identities and conceptual restraints dividing people in the Middle East. Suggesting alternative concepts, frames of mind, and mediums for which different social groups can gather upon, the thesis takes place off the coast of Jaffa, once an epicenter of Palestinian urbanism, where a new state is formed as an act of protest by Jews and Palestinians longing for co-existence.

© Jonathan Ben David © Jonathan Ben David © Jonathan Ben David © Jonathan Ben David + 12

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Ben David
© Jonathan Ben David

As media coverage of the state grows, the temporary settlement grows into a micro-station of its own, making use of the influence of the media in the Middle East to broadcast new ideas, thoughts, and suggestions for achieving long-lasting peace in the region and around the world. The newborn state is not based on religious faith or national identity, but on an effort to provide and maintain a solution to various common issues across the Middle East, including water shortages and armed conflicts.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Ben David
© Jonathan Ben David

The thesis features an open-air museum filled with artworks which inspire people with new ideas and values, and built spaces necessary for the establishment of a legitimate state. A media center is located at the heart of the state, in order to produce and spread ideas created in the various audiences. A seaside promenade physically connects the area with Tel Aviv, while an international transportation hub re-connects Jaffa with the larger region which it disconnected from after the 1948 war.

Save this picture!
© Jonathan Ben David
© Jonathan Ben David

Throughout the project, Jonathan was assisted by tutor Shmaya Zarfatti.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. ""Terra Nullius" Thesis Addresses the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict in the Middle East" 06 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916436/terra-nullius-thesis-addresses-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict-in-the-middle-east/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream