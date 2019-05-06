eVolo Announces 2019 Skyscraper Competition Winners

eVolo Magazine has announced the winners of its 2019 Skyscraper Competition. Now in its 14th year, the annual award was established to recognize “visionary ideas for building [high-rise] projects that through [the] novel use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments.”

This year, 3 winners and 27 honorable mentions were selected from a pool of 478 entries. Among this year’s winners is a vertical city district in Belgrade that serves as a landfill, a skyscraper that cleans air, and a nature reserve.

Below, we have republished the winners and honorable mentions from the 2019 edition, along with the original abstracts for the winning entries. For more information, visit the official website here.

First Place

Methanescraper / Marko Dragicevic

Basing its foundations on the outlines of the Belgrade city, the new infrastructure generated on the left bank of the Danube river aims to establish a balance in the hypothetical context of environmental and social imbalances by forming a new socio-industrial element in the form of a new city district. This new urban structure, District 3, can be defined as an anticipated context of overpopulation and mass urbanization, where the complex of vertical landfill systems serves as a response to the ever-growing amounts of disposable waste, shortage of natural resources and usable space, transforming informal Belgrade structures into the mechanism of material, economic and societal recycling.

Second Place

Airscaper / Klaudia Golaszewska, Marek Grodzicki

Save this picture! Airscaper . Image Klaudia Golaszewska, Marek Grodzicki

The task of adapting cities to the impacts of air pollution is of great importance – megacities with their dense population, high traffic congestion, and increasing CO2 emissions face major air pollution problems. Beijing is an alarming example of this problem. On certain days the city becomes nearly ‘uninhabitable’ due to dangerous levels of pollution. Around 1 million premature deaths per year, is a clear manifestation of this. Can architecture solve or help to alleviate the problem? Can we take one step further from Le Corbusier’s house as a machine for living, towards the skyscrapers as a machine for survival?

Third Place

Creature Ark: Biosphere Skyscraper / Zijian Wan, Xiaozhi Qi, Yueya Liu

Save this picture! Creature Ark: Biosphere Skyscraper. Image Zijian Wan, Xiaozhi Qi, Yueya Liu

At multiple times in history and over different periods, the blue planet successfully breeds diversity of species at every inch on land and has experienced a level of natural climate change variability. The complex components of the ecosystem are undergoing constant changes, while a dynamic balance is getting harder to maintain. Seeing the latest period of rising global surface temperatures is without precedent indecent years, as well as the conflictive relationship between human activity and habitat degradation, the conservation of wildlife should not be ignored. In general, the entire ecosystem on earth is experiencing a hard time. If society continues the current trend of apathy, we are doomed towards a very bleak future.

Honorable Mentions

Vertical Sustainable City / BKV Group

Save this picture! Vertical Sustainable City . Image BKV Group

Horizontal City of No Nation / Zhichen Gong, Yong Chen, Tianrong Wu, Yingzhi He, Congying He

Save this picture! Horizontal City of No Nation . Image Zhichen Gong, Yong Chen, Tianrong Wu, Yingzhi He, Congying He

Trekking Landmark Skyscraper / Fábio Ferreira Neves

Save this picture! Trekking Landmark Skyscraper . Image Fábio Ferreira Neves

Ice Dam Skyscraper / Jae Min Jo, Geonuk Yun, Kyungjun Park, Hobin Bae, Jiyeon Kim, Weonkyung Cho, Ganghui Lee

Save this picture! Ice Dam Skyscraper . Image Jae Min Jo, Geonuk Yun, Kyungjun Park, Hobin Bae, Jiyeon Kim, Weonkyung Cho, Ganghui Lee

Jack and the Woodstock Skyscraper / Amanda Gunawan, Joel Wong

Save this picture! Jack and the Woodstock Skyscraper . Image Amanda Gunawan, Joel Wong

Badgir Skyscraper / Adam Fernandez

Save this picture! Badgir Skyscraper . Image Adam Fernandez

Arbor Tower / Bilal Torğul, Mücahit Bilal Goker

Save this picture! Arbor Tower . Image Bilal Torğul, Mücahit Bilal Goker

Level 5 Autonomous Green Dock Skyscraper / Tony Leung

Save this picture! Level 5 Autonomous Green Dock Skyscraper . Image Tony Leung

Borderland Skyscraper / Muhammed Aydem, Burak Arifoglu, Omer Faruk Demir

Save this picture! Borderland Skyscraper. Image Muhammed Aydem, Burak Arifoglu, Omer Faruk Demir

Plastic Babel / Jaemin Seo, Sanghoon Park

Save this picture! Plastic Babel . Image Jaemin Seo, Sanghoon Park

2100 Singapore: Gene Storage Skyscraper / Tsung-Ying,Hsieh, Hsuan-Ting, Huang

Save this picture! 2100 Singapore: Gene Storage Skyscraper . Image Tsung-Ying,Hsieh, Hsuan-Ting, Huang

Vertical City in Kaesong / You Gundon, Lee Minwi, Kang Ryunhong, Moon Junho

Save this picture! Vertical City in Kaesong . Image You Gundon, Lee Minwi, Kang Ryunhong, Moon Junho

The Floating Tower / Piotr Yurchanka, Alexey Kunko, Vladislav Sidorenko, Dmitry Tkachuk

Save this picture! The Floating Tower . Image Piotr Yurchanka, Alexey Kunko, Vladislav Sidorenko, Dmitry Tkachuk

Filtration Skyscraper / Honglin Li

Save this picture! Filtration Skyscraper . Image Honglin Li

The Clean Up: Ocean Cleaning Skyscraper / Karol Łącki, Dominik Pierzchlewicz, Szymon Ciupiński

Save this picture! The Clean Up: Ocean Cleaning Skyscraper . Image Karol Łącki, Dominik Pierzchlewicz, Szymon Ciupiński

Carbon Copy Skyscraper / Dattner Architects

Save this picture! Carbon Copy Skyscraper . Image Dattner Architects

Library of Castle Skyscraper / Zheng Tianshu , Sun Xingcan , Li Zhipeng , Ma Xinya

Save this picture! Library of Castle Skyscraper . Image Zheng Tianshu , Sun Xingcan , Li Zhipeng , Ma Xinya

Connection One: Skyscraper Network / Thomas Gössler

Save this picture! Connection One: Skyscraper Network . Image Thomas Gössler

The Sky Hub: A Utopian Vision of the Future – A Colony For Humanity / Paula Domka, Oliver Siekierka

Save this picture! The Sky Hub: A Utopian Vision of the Future – A Colony For Humanity . Image Paula Domka, Oliver Siekierka

Recombinant Skyscraper / PIN Architects + Kalebodur Team: Salih Kucuktuna, Fikret Sungay, Mert Sezer, Ekin Arslan, Erdem Gunsur, Hande Mumcu, Oznur Pehlivan, Yildiz Yildirim, Eda Cidamal Erdogmus

Save this picture! Recombinant Skyscraper. Image PIN Architects + Kalebodur Team: Salih Kucuktuna, Fikret Sungay, Mert Sezer, Ekin Arslan, Erdem Gunsur, Hande Mumcu, Oznur Pehlivan, Yildiz Yildirim, Eda Cidamal Erdogmus

Bi-National Community Skyscraper / Charles Tzu Wei Chiang, Alejandro Moreno Guerrero

Save this picture! Bi-National Community Skyscraper . Image Charles Tzu Wei Chiang, Alejandro Moreno Guerrero

Armature: A Topophilic Tower / Weber Thompson Architects: Kristen Scott, Cody Lodi, Myer Harrell, Kristen Clemens, David Burpee, Nicole Winn, Erin Hatch, Leslie Riibe, Allison Rose, Weston Hambliton

Save this picture! Armature: A Topophilic Tower . Image/ Weber Thompson Architects: Kristen Scott, Cody Lodi, Myer Harrell, Kristen Clemens, David Burpee, Nicole Winn, Erin Hatch, Leslie Riibe, Allison Rose, Weston Hambliton

Ka’ poy yepü Skyscraper / Zöe Russián Moreno

Save this picture! Ka’ poy yepü Skyscraper. Image Zöe Russián Moreno

Floating Egyptian City / Tao Qiyang, Wang Kun, Chen Ruihua, Sun Yunjuan

Save this picture! Floating Egyptian City . Image Tao Qiyang, Wang Kun, Chen Ruihua, Sun Yunjuan

Tower of Life / Turan Akman

Save this picture! Tower of Life . Image Turan Akman

Frozen Activity: Spaces Shaped by the Climate / Romain Josue, Corentin Fraisse

Save this picture! Frozen Activity: Spaces Shaped by the Climate . Image Romain Josue, Corentin Fraisse

Memory Cube Skyscraper / Keyi Shen, Zichao Zhong, Dingyu Li, Jian Yan, Yuan Zhang

Save this picture! Memory Cube Skyscraper . ImageKeyi Shen, Zichao Zhong, Dingyu Li, Jian Yan, Yuan Zhang

