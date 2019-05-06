eVolo Announces 2019 Skyscraper Competition Winners

eVolo Magazine has announced the winners of its 2019 Skyscraper Competition. Now in its 14th year, the annual award was established to recognize “visionary ideas for building [high-rise] projects that through [the] novel use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments.”
This year, 3 winners and 27 honorable mentions were selected from a pool of 478 entries. Among this year’s winners is a vertical city district in Belgrade that serves as a landfill, a skyscraper that cleans air, and a nature reserve.
Below, we have republished the winners and honorable mentions from the 2019 edition, along with the original abstracts for the winning entries. For more information, visit the official website here.
First Place
Methanescraper / Marko Dragicevic
Basing its foundations on the outlines of the Belgrade city, the new infrastructure generated on the left bank of the Danube river aims to establish a balance in the hypothetical context of environmental and social imbalances by forming a new socio-industrial element in the form of a new city district. This new urban structure, District 3, can be defined as an anticipated context of overpopulation and mass urbanization, where the complex of vertical landfill systems serves as a response to the ever-growing amounts of disposable waste, shortage of natural resources and usable space, transforming informal Belgrade structures into the mechanism of material, economic and societal recycling.
Second Place
Airscaper / Klaudia Golaszewska, Marek Grodzicki
The task of adapting cities to the impacts of air pollution is of great importance – megacities with their dense population, high traffic congestion, and increasing CO2 emissions face major air pollution problems. Beijing is an alarming example of this problem. On certain days the city becomes nearly ‘uninhabitable’ due to dangerous levels of pollution. Around 1 million premature deaths per year, is a clear manifestation of this. Can architecture solve or help to alleviate the problem? Can we take one step further from Le Corbusier’s house as a machine for living, towards the skyscrapers as a machine for survival?
Third Place
Creature Ark: Biosphere Skyscraper / Zijian Wan, Xiaozhi Qi, Yueya Liu
At multiple times in history and over different periods, the blue planet successfully breeds diversity of species at every inch on land and has experienced a level of natural climate change variability. The complex components of the ecosystem are undergoing constant changes, while a dynamic balance is getting harder to maintain. Seeing the latest period of rising global surface temperatures is without precedent indecent years, as well as the conflictive relationship between human activity and habitat degradation, the conservation of wildlife should not be ignored. In general, the entire ecosystem on earth is experiencing a hard time. If society continues the current trend of apathy, we are doomed towards a very bleak future.
Honorable Mentions
Vertical Sustainable City / BKV Group
Horizontal City of No Nation / Zhichen Gong, Yong Chen, Tianrong Wu, Yingzhi He, Congying He
Trekking Landmark Skyscraper / Fábio Ferreira Neves
Ice Dam Skyscraper / Jae Min Jo, Geonuk Yun, Kyungjun Park, Hobin Bae, Jiyeon Kim, Weonkyung Cho, Ganghui Lee
Jack and the Woodstock Skyscraper / Amanda Gunawan, Joel Wong
Badgir Skyscraper / Adam Fernandez
Arbor Tower / Bilal Torğul, Mücahit Bilal Goker
Level 5 Autonomous Green Dock Skyscraper / Tony Leung
Borderland Skyscraper / Muhammed Aydem, Burak Arifoglu, Omer Faruk Demir
Plastic Babel / Jaemin Seo, Sanghoon Park
2100 Singapore: Gene Storage Skyscraper / Tsung-Ying,Hsieh, Hsuan-Ting, Huang
Vertical City in Kaesong / You Gundon, Lee Minwi, Kang Ryunhong, Moon Junho
The Floating Tower / Piotr Yurchanka, Alexey Kunko, Vladislav Sidorenko, Dmitry Tkachuk
Filtration Skyscraper / Honglin Li
The Clean Up: Ocean Cleaning Skyscraper / Karol Łącki, Dominik Pierzchlewicz, Szymon Ciupiński
Carbon Copy Skyscraper / Dattner Architects
Library of Castle Skyscraper / Zheng Tianshu , Sun Xingcan , Li Zhipeng , Ma Xinya
Connection One: Skyscraper Network / Thomas Gössler
The Sky Hub: A Utopian Vision of the Future – A Colony For Humanity / Paula Domka, Oliver Siekierka
Recombinant Skyscraper / PIN Architects + Kalebodur Team: Salih Kucuktuna, Fikret Sungay, Mert Sezer, Ekin Arslan, Erdem Gunsur, Hande Mumcu, Oznur Pehlivan, Yildiz Yildirim, Eda Cidamal Erdogmus
Bi-National Community Skyscraper / Charles Tzu Wei Chiang, Alejandro Moreno Guerrero
Armature: A Topophilic Tower / Weber Thompson Architects: Kristen Scott, Cody Lodi, Myer Harrell, Kristen Clemens, David Burpee, Nicole Winn, Erin Hatch, Leslie Riibe, Allison Rose, Weston Hambliton
Ka’ poy yepü Skyscraper / Zöe Russián Moreno
Floating Egyptian City / Tao Qiyang, Wang Kun, Chen Ruihua, Sun Yunjuan
Tower of Life / Turan Akman
Frozen Activity: Spaces Shaped by the Climate / Romain Josue, Corentin Fraisse
Memory Cube Skyscraper / Keyi Shen, Zichao Zhong, Dingyu Li, Jian Yan, Yuan Zhang
This year’s jury consisted of:
- Melike Altınısık, Founder and design principal Melike Altınısık Architects
- Vincent Callebaut, Founder and design principal Vincent Callebaut Architectures
- Marc Fornes, Founder and design principal THEVERYMANY
- Mitchell Joachim, Co-Founder and design principal of Terreform ONE