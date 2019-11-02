L&M Design Lab's Office / L&M Design Lab

Save this picture! lobby from work area side. Image © Yijie Hu

+ 17

Interior Design · Shanghai, China Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project L&M Design Lab

Area Area of this architecture project 500.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. Yijie Hu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project HiPaint, KCC, Rufflette

Architect in Charge Jinrui Liu, Qiong Feng

Chief Architect John

Project Manager Mr Guo, Lin Yang

Design Team Fei Feng, Xiangyi Ming, Shunbing Xie, Endong Zhang, Qian Guo

Logo Design Sijun Zhu, Jinwen Zhu

Construction Drawing Design Wuyi Lai, Jingling Yang, Bolong Guan

Landscape Design L&M DESIGN LAB (IA)

Site management Zhou Shen

Furniture Xiaoping Wang

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! half lobby at the entrance. Image © Yijie Hu

Text description provided by the architects. L&M new office is located on the top floor of an building with terraces of wide view and total vitality for low-rise Yuyuan Road and Xinhua Road Historic Blocks nearby. The top plane rotates 45 degrees relative to the middle plane to cut out four-sided terraces, while bringing multi-triangle, multi-pipe well and multi-inclined beam in the office. We still accept the challenge of triangle for the heartbeat at first sight.

Save this picture! the corridor connecting the second terrace. Image © Yijie Hu

Rotate

Triangles formed by rotate could be dispelled by re-rotate. The most frequently used printing area, water bar and database are located around the center to make a new rotate and three square work-areas. Outside of each work-area is the terrace and inside is service space.

Twist

The former biggest problem of lengthy streamlines is now a surprise for us. Twists and turns in the space together with opposite and borrowed scenery together make the space like a garden. The twist of the path dissolves the scale while the turn of the space brings changeable scenery. At the first turn, neon flashing in Zhongshan Park expands the scroll, at the second turn, tall buildings of Lujiazui walk into the picture, at the third turn, streams of Yan'an Road flows the sight. We start to treat the office as a garden along with its existing pattern.

Save this picture! half lobby wine cabinet. Image © Yijie Hu

Half-lobby

The beam at entrance act as a spatial clue by cutting into black and white. The white side connects with the terrace to form a wide lobby. When opening the sliding door, inside and outside the terrace form a unique view of the first turn.

Save this picture! entrance from the lobby. Image © Yijie Hu

We may not live without wine under such beautiful scenery, so we use copper metal to break the black side and form a wine cabinet, which will reflect the sky and flow like canvas when it is cloudy.

Save this picture! work area and discussion are. Image © Yijie Hu

The subtlety of gardens lies in the agility of space. Partial mirror stainless steel brings breath to the office space and divides the work-area and the entrance. The doorway is like a picture frame at the second turn, borrowing the scene of the Shanghai center.

Save this picture! work area and rest area. Image © Yijie Hu

Corridor

The third turn is on a flying corridor compressed by data and material shelves and extended by work tables. The beam implies space secondly to make the dislocation of path and sight.