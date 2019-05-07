World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. China
  5. Atelier FCJZ
  6. 2019
  7. Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ

Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ

  • 21:00 - 7 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ
Save this picture!
Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ, JAM in early evening. Image © FangFang Tian
JAM in early evening. Image © FangFang Tian

JAM bird's-eye view . Image © FangFang Tian JAM West Side Entrance. Image © FangFang Tian JAM End Glass Wall of Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian JAM steel bridge structure close-up. Image © FangFang Tian + 27

  • Architects

    Atelier FCJZ

  • Location

    Qiangzhou Historic Town, Jishou, Hunan, China

  • Category

    Cultural Architecture

  • Architect in Charge

    Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu

  • Design Team

    Xiaoning Liang, Pu Yang, Kunpeng Liu, Siqi Su, Gang Rao

  • Structural Design Consultant

    Qiang Chang

  • Area

    3535.4 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM bird's-eye view . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM bird's-eye view . Image © FangFang Tian

A Social Cause 
The city of Jishou, where the Jishou Art Museum is located, is the regional capital of Xiangxi (western Hunan), a minority autonomous zone. Initially, the municipal government considered parcels of lands in the development zone outside the city; however, we the architects proposed to build the art museum in the center of the old town because we believed that a cultural facility should be easily accessible. A river called Wanrong runs through the middle of Jishou, which makes the most central location for the art museum over the water course and the art museum then doubles as a pedestrian bridge naturally. We hope that people in Jishou would not only make a special trip to see art but will also encounter art on their way to work, to school, or to shop.  

Save this picture!
JAM over Wanrong River . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM over Wanrong River . Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM riverside facade with tiled shading . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM riverside facade with tiled shading . Image © FangFang Tian

Urban Intervention
Typical contemporary cultural institutions in China, such as museums and theaters, are treated as freestanding monuments, from away from the communities. In Jishou, since we think an art museum should not be isolated from its users, it is inserted into the existing urban fabric, which is built up with row buildings along the Wanrong River that house shops, restaurants, bed-&-breakfests, often with owners living upstairs. Therefore, the front entrances of the Jishou Art Museum on both riverbanks are part of the mixed-use street walls and integrated into the everyday life.      

Save this picture!
JAM steel bridge structure close-up. Image © FangFang Tian
JAM steel bridge structure close-up. Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM Pedestrian Bridge Level with skylight looking into Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM Pedestrian Bridge Level with skylight looking into Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian

Reinterpretation of Tradition
Covered bridge has a long tradition in this mountainous region of China and named Fengyu Qiao, meaning wind-and-rain bridge, which is not only used for crossing river or valley but a public space where travellers take a rest and vendors set up stands. Our design creates a contemporary interpretation of the age-honored building type. We introduced art as a new program on a covered bridge while maintaining pedestrian traffic and stop meanwhile translating the formal language of the Fengyu Qiao into a modern one.     

Save this picture!
JAM End Glass Wall of Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM End Glass Wall of Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM Great Exhibition Hall from 3rd floor balcony . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM Great Exhibition Hall from 3rd floor balcony . Image © FangFang Tian

A Bridge-Building
The art museum is composed of two bridges, one on the top of the other. The lower level is an open steel truss structure that resembles a roofed street for pedestrians and allows the flow of floods ; the upper level is a concrete arch cast in-situ with a painting gallery inside. In between the two bridges, glazed walls and tiled shading system enclose the art museum's main hall for temporary exhibitions.

Save this picture!
JAM East Entry Lobby . Image © FangFang Tian
JAM East Entry Lobby . Image © FangFang Tian
Save this picture!
JAM East Lobby Staircase. Image © FangFang Tian
JAM East Lobby Staircase. Image © FangFang Tian

Supplementary spaces to the art museum, such as the entrance hall, administrative office, shop, and tearoom, are situated in the two bridgeheads at either end. People can enter the museum from either side of the river. 

Save this picture!
JAM Great Exhibition Hall under the concrete bridge. Image © FangFang Tian
JAM Great Exhibition Hall under the concrete bridge. Image © FangFang Tian

Jishou Art Museum is the outcome of artist Mr. Huang Yongyu’s initiation and donation, completed in April 2019 and will have its opening exhibition in the summer.

Save this picture!
JAM West Facade close-up. Image © FangFang Tian
JAM West Facade close-up. Image © FangFang Tian

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture China
Cite: "Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ" 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916413/jishou-art-museum-atelier-fcjz/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

JAM in early evening. Image © FangFang Tian

吉首美术馆 / 非常建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream