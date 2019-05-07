Jishou Art Museum / Atelier FCJZ

Save this picture! JAM in early evening. Image © FangFang Tian

+ 27

Architects Atelier FCJZ

Location Qiangzhou Historic Town, Jishou, Hunan, China

Category Cultural Architecture

Architect in Charge Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu

Design Team Xiaoning Liang, Pu Yang, Kunpeng Liu, Siqi Su, Gang Rao

Structural Design Consultant Qiang Chang

Area 3535.4 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM bird's-eye view . Image © FangFang Tian

A Social Cause

The city of Jishou, where the Jishou Art Museum is located, is the regional capital of Xiangxi (western Hunan), a minority autonomous zone. Initially, the municipal government considered parcels of lands in the development zone outside the city; however, we the architects proposed to build the art museum in the center of the old town because we believed that a cultural facility should be easily accessible. A river called Wanrong runs through the middle of Jishou, which makes the most central location for the art museum over the water course and the art museum then doubles as a pedestrian bridge naturally. We hope that people in Jishou would not only make a special trip to see art but will also encounter art on their way to work, to school, or to shop.

Save this picture! JAM over Wanrong River . Image © FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM riverside facade with tiled shading . Image © FangFang Tian

Urban Intervention

Typical contemporary cultural institutions in China, such as museums and theaters, are treated as freestanding monuments, from away from the communities. In Jishou, since we think an art museum should not be isolated from its users, it is inserted into the existing urban fabric, which is built up with row buildings along the Wanrong River that house shops, restaurants, bed-&-breakfests, often with owners living upstairs. Therefore, the front entrances of the Jishou Art Museum on both riverbanks are part of the mixed-use street walls and integrated into the everyday life.

Save this picture! JAM steel bridge structure close-up. Image © FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM Pedestrian Bridge Level with skylight looking into Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian

Reinterpretation of Tradition

Covered bridge has a long tradition in this mountainous region of China and named Fengyu Qiao, meaning wind-and-rain bridge, which is not only used for crossing river or valley but a public space where travellers take a rest and vendors set up stands. Our design creates a contemporary interpretation of the age-honored building type. We introduced art as a new program on a covered bridge while maintaining pedestrian traffic and stop meanwhile translating the formal language of the Fengyu Qiao into a modern one.

Save this picture! JAM End Glass Wall of Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM Great Exhibition Hall . Image © FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM Great Exhibition Hall from 3rd floor balcony . Image © FangFang Tian

A Bridge-Building

The art museum is composed of two bridges, one on the top of the other. The lower level is an open steel truss structure that resembles a roofed street for pedestrians and allows the flow of floods ; the upper level is a concrete arch cast in-situ with a painting gallery inside. In between the two bridges, glazed walls and tiled shading system enclose the art museum's main hall for temporary exhibitions.

Save this picture! JAM East Entry Lobby . Image © FangFang Tian

Save this picture! JAM East Lobby Staircase. Image © FangFang Tian

Supplementary spaces to the art museum, such as the entrance hall, administrative office, shop, and tearoom, are situated in the two bridgeheads at either end. People can enter the museum from either side of the river.

Save this picture! JAM Great Exhibition Hall under the concrete bridge. Image © FangFang Tian

Jishou Art Museum is the outcome of artist Mr. Huang Yongyu’s initiation and donation, completed in April 2019 and will have its opening exhibition in the summer.