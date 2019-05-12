World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Israel
  5. RUST architects
  6. 2019
  7. Playstudios HQ / RUST architects

Playstudios HQ / RUST architects

  • 23:00 - 12 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Playstudios HQ / RUST architects
Save this picture!
Playstudios HQ / RUST architects, © Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

© Gidon Levin © Gidon Levin © Gidon Levin © Gidon Levin + 41

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

Text description provided by the architects. Playstudios offices, planned and designed by RUST Architects, are located in a complex of three industrial buildings in south Tel Aviv, which served as an exhibition and events hall and an old sewing workshop of Kastiel, Israel's oldest high-end furniture company.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

Unlike most of new high-tech offices in Tel Aviv, which are located in new towers, the planning required the design of an existing industrial complex, constructed of beams, concrete pillars, and wide windows that are open to a large inner courtyard with its old tree and climbing plants that are synonymous with the complex. The company, which specializes in gaming and applications, sought to create a wholesome, pleasant, soft and light-filled space with few interferences.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

The architects decided to work with a wide range of materials and textures while keeping the color palette subtle and limited. The main building design includes a bright entrance and waiting area, 5 self-contained working areas for each team with their own lounge for meet-ups overlooking the inner courtyard and small meeting rooms. A large bar, essentially part of the courtyard, is surrounded by a tribune that generates interactions every hour of the day.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

The additional building contains a large conference room as the focal point from the courtyard, meeting rooms of various sizes, work areas, management offices, and a fitness center including bathrooms and kitchenettes for each wing. The third building was converted into a large versatile hall with tribunes and modular furniture, next to a

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

large open central kitchen that is operated by an industrialized kitchen that can cook and feed all the workers daily and in events.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

On the roof of the two main buildings, a large balcony overlooks the rooftops of the south of the city. The architects decided to leave the "white boxes" and expose the structural elements made of concrete. The exposed systems of the ceiling are painted a delicate gray and the window openings were enlarged in order to strengthen the connection between the interior and exterior. Wide use of bright birch wood and quartz surfaces in delicate natural tones combined with light painted walls allow natural light to enter the spaces freely. In the main kitchen, a 9-meter long work island is used as a platter to serve food throughout the day. The island, like the bar, becomes a thriving space during working hours.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

The architects created a system of lighting fixtures that enables a variety of options: focused, flushing, central to the space or personal to the worker. Along with the technical lighting, classic lighting fixtures were chosen that manage to refine the industrialized ceiling and the wide concrete pillars.

Save this picture!
© Gidon Levin
© Gidon Levin

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RUST architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Israel
Cite: "Playstudios HQ / RUST architects" 12 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916409/playstudios-hq-rust-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream