World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Peyote Dubai Restaurant / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Peyote Dubai Restaurant / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 10 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Peyote Dubai Restaurant / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Peyote Dubai Restaurant / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 29

  • Director of Architecture

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project Director

    Enrique Ralph Pérez-Gay

  • Light Consultant

    Luz + Forma

  • Construction

    Al Tayer Stock

  • Interior Manager

    Fernanda Patiño

  • Interior Equipment

    Regina Jarque, Ana Tejada, Pawel Niedzwiecki, Victor Rivera

  • Engineering Coordination

    Compass Management

  • Construction Coordination

    Compass Management

  • Media and Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Daniela Cruz, Daniela Rosas
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The international restaurant Peyote opens the doors of its new culinary space in the Dubai International Financial Center (Dubai DIFC), an interior design project created by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos that bases its principal concept on introducing contemporary Mexican culture to this prominent global location in an authentic manner.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Peyote Dubai occupies two floors with a total area of 615 sqm. The principal restaurant space is distributed across the ground floor, while the service areas are found in the basement. We have designed a contemporary and vibrant project for the Peyote brand, covering 328 sqm of interior space together with the façade design.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The three principal interconnecting rooms are the LoungeBar, Informal Dining Room and Formal Dining Room. Each zone is endowed with a distinctive atmosphere. The sequential distribution begins with the Lounge-Bar to the front, followed by the Informal Dining Room and finally the Formal Dining Room to the rear, with the “Chef’s Table” found in the most private section of the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Both the interior design and every detail of the decoration allude to the essence of Mexico, expressed through contemporary reinterpretations of the distinctive artisan techniques found throughout the country, with the presence of black clay pottery, copper, handmade textiles, and more.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

To ensure the authenticity of the Mexican crafts, the furniture, textiles, lighting and other decorative elements were imported from their places of origin. In the Informal Dining Room, the outstanding elements include a ceiling formed from mecate ropes, and a wall made from black clay tiles produced in Oaxaca.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Outside, the façade of Peyote expresses a synthesis of the contemporary character of our era with the culinary concept and Mexican elements inside, established by the artwork made from copper. In terms of the restaurant services, the kitchen is located to the rear, and contains all the infrastructure it needs to attend to the restaurant’s requirements. The customer washrooms are in the basement, together with a number of additional kitchen services.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A sober and neutral palette of materials was selected, combining with the abovementioned Mexican character accents. The contrast between the natural oak timber and the wall details with black clay elements and ironwork help to achieve a balanced atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant United Arab Emirates
Cite: "Peyote Dubai Restaurant / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" [Peyote Dubai Restaurante / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos] 10 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916380/peyote-dubai-restaurant-sordo-madaleno-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream