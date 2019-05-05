Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio

+ 19

Architects MNMA studio

Location Rua Oscar Freire, 240 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01426-001, Brasil

Category Gallery

Arquitetos Responsáveis André Pepato, Mariana Schmidt

Client Superficie Galeria

Area 1291.67 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Naira Mattia

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration project of Surface Gallery talks about "syntheses", sculpting voids through processes of the constructive heritage of Portugal, and by the vernacular architecture of the cities of Minas Gerais.

The use of natural elements were the starting point to the project to work with an architecture of nuances and craft processes.

The "cantaria" technique, introduced in 1549 in Colonial Brazil was used. The craft of manually carving blocks of raw rocks in order to build the step and workbench incorporated into the project.

The leveled sidewalk to deal with accessibility issues counted on the manual work of "mestres calceteiros" who carried out the Portuguese technique of sidewalks with natural basalt stones emphasizing the historical value of this type of pavement.

The pigmentation of the walls was made with a technique of mixing earth, water and natural pigments developed by Passalacqua specifically to this project.

We believe that Architecture surpasses the simple answer in terms of material comfort and above all it fulfills its greater task when it does not become an individual activity.