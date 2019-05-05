World
  7. Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio

Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio

  • 07:00 - 5 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio
Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio, © Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

© Naira Mattia

  • Architects

    MNMA studio

  • Location

    Rua Oscar Freire, 240 - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 01426-001, Brasil

  • Category

    Gallery

  • Arquitetos Responsáveis

    André Pepato, Mariana Schmidt

  • Client

    Superficie Galeria

  • Area

    1291.67 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration project of Surface Gallery talks about "syntheses", sculpting voids through processes of the constructive heritage of Portugal, and by the vernacular architecture of the cities of Minas Gerais.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

The use of natural elements were the starting point to the project to work with an architecture of nuances and craft processes.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

The "cantaria" technique, introduced in 1549 in Colonial Brazil was used. The craft of manually carving blocks of raw rocks in order to build the step and workbench incorporated into the project.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

The leveled sidewalk to deal with accessibility issues counted on the manual work of "mestres calceteiros" who carried out the Portuguese technique of sidewalks with natural basalt stones emphasizing the historical value of this type of pavement.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

The pigmentation of the walls was made with a technique of mixing earth, water and natural pigments developed by Passalacqua specifically to this project.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

We believe that Architecture surpasses the simple answer in terms of material comfort and above all it fulfills its greater task when it does not become an individual activity.

© Naira Mattia
© Naira Mattia

Project location

MNMA studio
Cite: "Galeria Superficie / MNMA studio" [Galeria Superfície / MNMA studio] 05 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916379/galeria-superficie-mnma-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

