  Woo Space / hyperSity

Woo Space / hyperSity

  21:00 - 8 May, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Woo Space / hyperSity
Woo Space / hyperSity, Courtesy of hyperSity
  • Interiors Designers

    hyperSity

  • Location

    Wangjing, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Yang Shi, Shaojun Li

  • Design Team

    Guoliang Zhang, Yunpeng Li

  • Client

    Woo Space

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of hyperSity
Text description provided by the architects. Woo Space in Wangjing international is located in the commercial building of Wangjing CBD area. After Beijing government adopted a policy of urban transform, after new functional implants, the original shopping function is modified to office building，which is contracted to Woo Space as the business operator. It targets its new office space where could gather different，sharing activities, roadshows, dining, and lounge area.

Courtesy of hyperSity
On the basis of the original 5 meters high building structure, the architect has carried out local construction and created LOFT space cluster. At the same time, some short term use space, such as meeting room, tea room, equipment room, and other functional space is arranged on the north side of the whole space, along the side area of the corridor without light. In addition, the south part with the best lighting surface is reserved for the working area where the long-term office stays. A full-height public space is created for an activity place and cafe. It shares the best view of different groups.

Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
The architect added two sets of corridors at each end of the building to present a volumetric indoor space model and to form vertical traffic. In this way, the design of traffic space is put to primary consideration. The step in the entrance is a plaza, which is also a newly built platform on the second floor. Amplifying the richness of the path, it increases the spatial experience of walking and also enhances the sense of spatial volume.

Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Architects introduce box volumes in different characters by using different materials, such as PC sunshine board, perforated mesh, metal plane, and colorful ground glues. It is hoped that through the change of space scale and light, a continuous alternating spatial rhythm can be formed. The bridge on the second floor connects the independent working areas with open and semi-enclosed functional boxes according to the requirements of the team. Through the design of the path to change the way people behave and the experience of walking, employees of different enterprises could meet different people and collide with different ideas to break the original closed office pattern and stimulate the internal vitality of the site.

Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Courtesy of hyperSity
Project location

hyperSity
