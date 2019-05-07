World
  Oh! / Atelier A + B Opposite Architecture

Oh! / Atelier A + B Opposite Architecture

  23:00 - 7 May, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Oh! / Atelier A + B Opposite Architecture
Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

© Byungmin Jeon

  • Architects

    Atelier A

  • Location

    16 Di’Anmenwai Avenue, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Coffee Shop

  • Lead Architects

    Lily Zhu

  • Design Team

    Binming Tian, Rachal Wang

  • Client

    Fine Café and Canteen

  • Budget

    $250,000

  • Area

    153.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Byungmin Jeon
Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

Text description provided by the architects. Located near Gulou (the Drum Tower) in central Beijing, the renovated café Oh! retains the historic style of its original building and is modified with modern materials for functional and aesthetic purposes.

Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon
Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

The hybrid design philosophy is best embodied in its façade, with half decorated with traditional Chinese grey bricks and wood, and the other half, an ice-cream hut, with light green terrazzo. Such contrast is harmonized under the same tile roof and wood beam, refreshing but not obtrusive in the surrounding historic quarter.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The wood framing of the original residence is kept and reinforced by I-beams. Yet they are not concealed, for the designer intends to bring a rustic and real feeling. The tiles on the middle of the them-shaped roof were taken away, and a glass ceiling has been installed on top to add natural light and expose the beautiful wood purlins.

Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon
Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

For the sake of safety, the flat roof at the entrance has been rebuilt to increase load-bearing capability, and the walls are partially painted with stucco, while some of the original grey bricks are still visible. The café is furnished with wooden tables and chairs. The big table tops are all made from solid old logs. The floor and part of the walls are paved with terrazzo of quiet green and simple texture, in tune with the wood structure of the whole building.

Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

The original one-story residence has been transformed into a multi-leveled and complex space. The customers go through a narrow entrance, a short passage enclosed by double doors, and a low-ceilinged foyer before they step into the spacious rear area under the high m-shaped roof. The ceiling of the fore part of the café has been deliberately made low when being rebuilt in order to hide air-conditioners and pipes as well as to contrast with the expansive rear space. Long light bars have been installed to echo the purlins and increase a sense of depth. The window on the façade is made in the shape of a slender horizontal rectangle so that if one looks into the café from outside, they experience the same narrow-to-broad transition. 

Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon
Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

Renovations have also been made on the roof area in order to increase space, including the flat roof converted to a terrace, a set of steps as seating places installed against the sloping roof, standing tables placed on the higher-level neighboring roof, which is the best spot to admire the ancient Drum Tower at sunset.

Save this picture!
© Byungmin Jeon
© Byungmin Jeon

Project location

Cite: "Oh! / Atelier A + B Opposite Architecture" 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916367/oh-atelier-a-plus-b-opposite-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

