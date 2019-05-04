World
  7. Casa deLunna / REIMS 502

Casa deLunna / REIMS 502

  • 13:00 - 4 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Casa deLunna / REIMS 502
Casa deLunna / REIMS 502, © Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet

© Ricardo Janet © Ricardo Janet © Ricardo Janet © Ricardo Janet + 19

© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet

Text description provided by the architects. Introverted, solid and antagonistic single-family house inside a gated community that protects the privacy of its inhabitants within a large concrete monolith arranged around a central courtyard that orders, facilitates views to the south, seeks appropriate orientation and generates an interior microclimate that adequately responds to the physical-geographical conditions of the area.

© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet

From an ordering grid of 6x6m the scaffolding of the project is established, which nests in each of its modules, all the parts of the program that concentrically develop around the central courtyard in a tectonic-spatial sequence that gradually transitions from the public to the private areas in three levels.

© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet

The garage and a flexible lounge are nested in the basement, tectonically defined in floors and walls by the hardness of natural stone extracted from the site. This basement serves as the plinth on top of which the pubic spaces are accommodated at street level (entry, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, studio and terrace). The hardness and honesty of the cast concrete walls and the warmth of travertine marble floors define this realm. Finally, the private program nested on the upper floor, houses the family bedrooms and service requirements, and is mostly lined with natural wood floors and walls that provide a soft and welcoming atmosphere to its inhabitants.

© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet
© Ricardo Janet

Cite: "Casa deLunna / REIMS 502" [Casa deLunna / REIMS 502] 04 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916365/casa-delunna-reims-502/> ISSN 0719-8884

