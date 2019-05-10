Shimao Longyin Leisure Center / Lacime Architects

+ 26

Architects Lacime Architects

Location Suzhou industrial park, Shilian street, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China

Category Showroom

Chief Architect Zhaofang Song

Design Team Xiaobo Pan, Xi Luo, Junchao Li, Xibin Li, Shijie Chen, Shuguang Wu, Jing Chen

Landscape design Landao international design

Client Shimao Group

Area 2200.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs SCHRAN IMAGES

Text description provided by the architects. Urban development is a continued historic procedure; spaces and buildings of a city all profoundly record and bear histories and cultures of a different time; Suzhou is a city with full of humanistic spirit for “etiquette” and “poetry”. Under the theme for “vivacious interest and charm, multitudinous taste and mood”, the leisure center combines inner space and landscape together, by using an asymmetrical spatial mode, creates a traditional space pattern of Suzhou Garden style. The scenery is changed with walking, the order then coexists with elegant.

A walking route is well designed by architects, continuously and variably demonstrating each main space of the building, the interesting and funny flow line changing with a transfer of view angle. By creating 3 hierarchy court spaces along the flow line axis，symmetry and orderliness，the space sense and scenery changes with moving.

In order to meet the lighting requirement of a leisure center, the glass curtain wall is used in the facade of sinking yards. By making use of glass rib, order spaces of traditional yard colonnade are formed. The central pool is matched with simple dry landscape and other sceneries, with a sense of traditional Jiangnan temperament. Seeing from the basement beneath the central pool, space experience and different material layering are highlighted.

The project attaches great importance to combination and transition of virtual and real space in aesthetic processing, adopts the implicit and obscure architectural language and pursues profound and elegant artistic conception. Take the consideration of traditional Suzhou housing that gable ends are relatively full, large blanks left, which sharply contrast to delicate details of the south main facade. The flexible herringbone roof is edged by metal, tightly integrated with the white wall. It is delicate but not complicated, simple but extremely exquisite.