World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Hong Kong
  5. ARK
  6. 2017
  7. V Point / ARK

V Point / ARK

  • 19:00 - 11 May, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
V Point / ARK
Save this picture!
V Point / ARK, © Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography

© Edmon Leong Photography © Edmon Leong Photography © Edmon Leong Photography © Edmon Leong Photography + 38

  • M&E Engineer

    WSP Hong Kong Ltd.

  • Authorized Person and Structural Engineer

    T. K. Tsui & Associates Ltd.

  • Building Service Engineer

    Tsui & Associates Ltd. Building Service Engineer –

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd.

  • Main Contractor

    Hsin Chong Construction (Eng) Ltd.

  • Logo Designer

    Bentley Communications Ltd.

  • Beam Consultant

    AECOM Asia Company Ltd.

  • Façade Consultant

    Meinhardt Façade Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Spectrum Design & Associates (Asia)

  • Retail Consultant

    Savills Plc

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Chevalier International Holdings Ltd.

  • Fitting Out Contractor

    Sundart Timber Products Co. Ltd.

  • Lift and Escalator Contractor

    Chevalier International Holdings Ltd.

  • LED Contractor

    Unilumin Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography

Text description provided by the architects. V POINT is a new 30-storey "Ginza" type retail tower with 12,457m2 of commercial space in the heart of Causeway Bay, one of the most vibrant and busiest shopping areas in Hong Kong. The “Ginza” typology originated from Japan where space is limited in the dense urban environment and retail and restaurants spaces have to develop vertically. The tower is located on the vibrant retail Tang Lung Street and has a corner facing Canal Road with a flyover above. Hence the facades of the tower become highly visible from the highway traffic and pedestrians alike. Portions of the building enjoy sea views and mountain views.

Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography
Save this picture!
site model
site model
Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography

With the location and the building type, the client’s brief for the architect was to create a signature and iconic tower that attracts major restaurants and retailers; and that would stand out from the existing old concrete buildings or rectilinear curtain buildings in Causeway Bay.

Save this picture!
facade sketch
facade sketch

Breaking away from usual monolithic appearance of a high rise, V POINT tower design takes inspiration from the shapes of crystals and gemstones. The unique curtain wall consists of a series of tilted triangular glass planes and like a cut gemstone, reflects sunlight in different angles to give the form and façade a kaleidoscopic quality. At night, light beams run through the perimeter of triangular planes to define the patterns in the façade and to enhance the building silhouette.

Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography
Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography

At ground level, the curtain wall is conceptually cut away to allow a contrasting transparent retail podium box to be inserted while opening up a corner entrance at the same time. The entrance reveals a series of escalators leading customers to the main lobby on the second floor. The lobby continues the building form expression with the crystalline shapes of the lobby wall in silver fluted glass and geometrically folded wood ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Edmon Leong Photography
© Edmon Leong Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ARK
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Hong Kong
Cite: "V Point / ARK" 11 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916361/v-point-ark/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Edmon Leong Photography

香港 V Point / ARK

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream