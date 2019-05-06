World
Renovation of Sotheby's New York Headquarters / OMA

  • 06:00 - 6 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA
Renovation of Sotheby’s New York Headquarters / OMA, © Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

© Brett Beyer Photography

  • Project Architect

    Caroline Corbett

  • Team

    Jina Kim, Vincent Parlatore, Timothy Ho, Jesse Catalano

  • Executive Architect

    Beyer Blinder Belle Architects & Planners LLP Signage and Wayfinding

  • Lighting

    Tillotson Design Associates

  • MEP

    Cosentini Associates

  • Structure

    Robert Silman Associates Structural Engineers

  • DPC Acoustics

    Cerami & Associates, Inc

  • Building Envelope

    Heintges & Associates

  • Contractor

    Structuretone

  • Client Rep

    Gardiner & Theobald
© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Sotheby’s galleries were designed to provide the optimal exhibition space for everything from single objects to expansive collections, and can accommodate works of art of any scale – the tallest gallery measures more than 20 feet in height, while the smallest gallery is 350 square feet.

© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography
Floorplans
Floorplans
© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

New public exhibition spaces include: Three two-story spaces that can accommodate the largest-scale works; The Grand Gallery, a 150-foot-long space ideal for exhibiting full collections; The Octagon Gallery, a temple-like space ideal for jewelry, watches and other intimately-scaled objects, as well as for commanding displays of paintings; The Enfilade Galleries, a suite of four cascading spaces whose entryways align to create a stunning perspective; A number of domestically-scaled galleries ideal for furniture, design and collections; A series of L-shaped galleries for small-scale works and works on paper; Nine galleries dedicated to discreet, private sale opportunities; And two new flexible auction spaces.

© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

Upon entering, visitors to Sotheby’s will be met by state-of-the-art digital signage designed by 2x4, and a new double-height ground-floor gallery that can hold exhibitions as well as auctions. A new Sant Ambroeus Coffee Bar will open next to a dedicated space for collecting purchased items, joining Sotheby’s retail Wine store to complete the lobby experience.

© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

The project is part of a global program of concurrent enhancements at Sotheby’s London and Paris – creating state-of-the-art galleries and new public and private exhibition spaces for collectors around the world. It also follows the opening of new premises in Geneva, Dubai and Tel Aviv over the last two years. In addition to enabling a full spectrum of viewing experiences, the expanded and redesigned spaces provide Sotheby’s New York with the capability to present public exhibitions and programs organized in collaboration with world-renowned partners throughout the year.

© Brett Beyer Photography
© Brett Beyer Photography

Project location

Cite: "Renovation of Sotheby's New York Headquarters / OMA" 06 May 2019. ArchDaily.

