World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. ETHNOS
  6. 2019
  7. Escalier Gobancho / ETHNOS

Escalier Gobancho / ETHNOS

  • 21:00 - 4 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Escalier Gobancho / ETHNOS
Save this picture!
Escalier Gobancho / ETHNOS, © Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

© Keishin Horikoshi © Keishin Horikoshi © Keishin Horikoshi © Keishin Horikoshi + 25

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project of a building for rental office spaces and commercial spaces, facing the moat of the Imperial Palace and located close to Ichigaya station.

The south side of the site is on a street and the north side of the site faces the moat. To take advantage of this location, we laid out the elevator core aside from the main access from north to south.

Save this picture!
© Hata Taku
© Hata Taku

By commanding the sky factor, the volume of each level is offset from back to front, so that the pedestrians recognize each rental space as an individual component. Then the gap between each volume turns a balcony with greenery as a space that intermediates each office and the entire city.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

Our proposal is to connect the balcony by the stairs with the ground level to encourage communication between the upper and lower levels, thus a relationship and connection will be generated to the entire city.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

Common areas, such as installation shafts, corridors, staircases, balconies are part of the exterior constituted to allow maximal rental spaces, and realize a 100% rentable ratio to bring up profitability.

The façade of the building is made of a sash-less, insulated glazing, fire preventing steel curtain wall to mimic as a section of a volume looking like a simple box.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

In an insulated glazing system, where a steel panel strip is inserted and the glass at the interior side of the window is wired, meets the regulation of fire prevention. The windows can be more than 3 meters high.

The name of the project is "Escalier" meaning staircase in French, that reflects the wish of the client to have an office building become an hatchery, in which startups and venture companies step up and grow. Inspired by the wish, this building is designed to honor the historical development of the cityscape and to let it pass on to future generations.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi
© Keishin Horikoshi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ETHNOS
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Commercial Architecture Japan
Cite: "Escalier Gobancho / ETHNOS" 04 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916345/escalier-gobancho-ethnos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream