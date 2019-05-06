World
  7. Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will

Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will

Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will
Ribeirão Preto Residence / Perkins+Will, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 25

  • Architects

    Perkins+Will

  • Location

    Ribeirão Preto, Brazil

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Arquiteto Responsável

    Fernando Vidal

  • Project Team

    Fernando Vidal, Julia Paoliello, Natália Martins, Fred Zara, Flavia Henriques e Rodrigo Gianoni

  • Area

    7534.7 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Engineering

    Rocha Construtora

  • Landscaping

    Rodrigo Oliveira

  • Collaborators

    Dulce Ferraz (Design de Interiores)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo’s countryside, Ribeirão Preto Residence was designed to house a young couple and their two children. 

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Perkins+Will’s studio in São Paulo took the challenge of building a one-story house, as requested by the residents, on an accentuated sloped terrain. The architects divided the program in two volumes, placing them in an L-shaped layout. The first block holds the main entrance and is destined to the social areas. Placed in the therrain’s highest portion, the first volume acts as a shield to the second one, located at the lot’s lower section and designated to the private uses, creating an even more private ambiance. The distribution also allows access to the gardens by every room in the house, providing a full nature-connected experience, and improved insulation and ventilation in all areas.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Planta - Primeiro pavimento
Planta - Primeiro pavimento
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Raw concrete, warm wood, metallic structures and glass combined to a lush green landscape create the project’s modern, yet welcoming design. Transparency in the glass walls and the presence of a natural material such as wood increase the constant contact with nature. To complete the biophilic experience the designers added a green roof on top of the second volume. The detail also improves thermal, an important matter since the local weather is quite warm.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Finally, an overhanging structure pool was placed over the declivity, completing the view from both.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

