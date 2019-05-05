World
  3. Pdda: A Series of Small Architectural Drawings

Pdda: A Series of Small Architectural Drawings

Pdda: A Series of Small Architectural Drawings
Pdda: A Series of Small Architectural Drawings, Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Italian architect Gaetano Boccia has been researching drawings and architectural representation for the past two years. The Pdda (piccoli disegni di architettura) project was born with the intention of sharing Boccia's thoughts, which he has always cataloged and kept in notebooks.

Referring to no particular buildings, these drawings are part of an inspirational process that takes place in the architect's daily context and complex surroundings of Naples and Italian culture.

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

For me this tool it is essential and the only way to have the time and depth of reasoning that the current and faster design tools have taken away from us, making everything more impersonal, everything more homogeneous.

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

My drawing style constantly changes. I discover and study new techniques, continuously looking for the most suitable one to express a certain concept. Therefore, publishing my works in chronological order is for me a precious way to control my evolution.

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

In my opinion, hand drawing in architecture is the first and fundamental tool for reflection and design, a tool which I focus through, from time to time, on composition, texture and colour. Drawing is a critical and creative process.

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia
Courtesy of Gaetano Boccia

Fernanda Castro
News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Pdda: A Series of Small Architectural Drawings" 05 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916330/pdda-a-series-of-small-architectural-drawings/> ISSN 0719-8884

