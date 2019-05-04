World
  Yamasen Japanese Restaurant / TERRAIN architects

Yamasen Japanese Restaurant / TERRAIN architects

Yamasen Japanese Restaurant / TERRAIN architects
© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim

  • Local Architects

    Patricia Kayongo Rutiba / Dream Architects

  • Contractor

    Cots Cots Ltd (separately ordering)

  • Structure Design

    Mitsuhiro Kanada / Tokyo University of the Arts; Yoshinori Suzuki, Hinako Igarashi / TECTONICA. INC
© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim

Text description provided by the architects. A commercial building was built for a Japanese restaurant, a cafe and small shops sharing a concept that enhances local values of food and materials. It is located in a residential area of a suburban town in Kampala, Uganda. We designed the building with a big thatched roof that complements the gently sloping land at right angles to the contour lines keeping 5 existing trees.

© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim

The slope was too gradual for people to recognize, so we tried to take advantage of this character through our design. At its lowest point, it is a two-story building, while in the middle, the basement sinks into the landscape. The ground floor, under the level of 4m plus a parking level, is made out of concrete and steel, and 1st floor is made out of timber, eucalyptus.

© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim

Eucalyptus is normally used only for roof trusses and scaffolding because it tends to shrink, twist and crack. By improving the drying and lumbering process, we have managed to turn them into a sturdy enough material to be used for the main roof structure. To maximize local laborers' techniques, 16 frames were erected without heavy construction equipment. This permeable roof design allows for an open space where people come together and seek comfortable refuge from the strong sunlight.

© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Timothy Latim
© Timothy Latim

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TERRAIN architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Uganda
Cite: "Yamasen Japanese Restaurant / TERRAIN architects" 04 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916308/yamasen-japanese-restaurant-terrain-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

