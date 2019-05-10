World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Switzerland
  5. HILDEBRAND
  6. 2018
  7. Hapimag Headquarter Offices / HILDEBRAND

Hapimag Headquarter Offices / HILDEBRAND

  • 02:00 - 10 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hapimag Headquarter Offices / HILDEBRAND
Save this picture!
Hapimag Headquarter Offices / HILDEBRAND, © Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

© Roman Keller © Erica Overmeer © Roman Keller © Erica Overmeer + 17

  • Project Team

    Thomas Hildebrand, Daniel Sasama, Isabelle Schulz, Robin Bollschweiler, Dominik Keller, Nora Klinger, Yuichi Kodai, Claudia Maggi, Mikel Martínez Múgica, Kosaku Matsumoto, Michael Stünzi, Geng Tian, Simon Würgler

  • Civil Engineer

    Ferrari Gartmann

  • Electric Engineer

    Hefti Hess Martignoni

  • HVAC Engineer

    Hans Abicht AG

  • Acoustics and Building Physics

    Gartenmann Engineering

  • Fire Protection Planners

    Hefti Hess Martignoni / Braun Brandsicherheit AG

  • Facade Planning

    Reba Fassadentechnik
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Creating a place of identity amidst anonymous industrial buildings
HILDEBRAND has designed a striking new headquarters for Hapimag amidst the anonymity of the industrial estate in Steinhausen. The building offers flexibility which allows the company to fluidly adapt and adjust to future developments in the constantly changing world of office structures. It equally offers unique open spaces which provide a strong identity and encourages and facilitates interaction on all levels. The core of the square office building is dominated by an enormous elliptical concrete ramp connecting all floors.

Save this picture!
© Erica Overmeer
© Erica Overmeer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

This allows for a generously spaced open atrium flooded by natural light. It breaks the rigid office grid structure and allows for a highly sensuous spatial experience. The atrium and the sculptural ramp create open and playful spaces for meetings and communication, encouraging the informal exchange between all employees across hierarchical boundaries. The inner structure and floor plan of the new headquarters offers many possibilities for a highly flexible contemporary working environment. Heating and cooling of the emission-free building are controlled by a heat pump system using the water of the nearby lake of Zug.

Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The parking garage features openings on the outside walls, providing natural circulation of air without having to install an expensive air ventilation system. These financial savings could then be invested in improving the quality of the working spaces. The positioning of the building on the northern perimeter along the motorway frees open space for a park towards the south. This generous landscape is open for employees and visitors alike and offers a quiet place of respite in the anonymity of this industrial zone. At the same time it is also a building plot reserve for the company, should they need to expand at any time in the future.

Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HILDEBRAND
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Switzerland
Cite: "Hapimag Headquarter Offices / HILDEBRAND" 10 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916306/hapimag-headquarter-offices-hildebrand/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream