Club Unseen / STUDIOPEPE

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary and memory, sartorial craftsmanship, public and private: antithetical realities are organically overlapping in Club Unseen, the project created for the 2018 Salone del Mobile by the creative directors of Studiopepe, Arianna Lelli Mami and Chiara Di Pinto. An exclusive shelter from the hectic context of the Fuori Salone, the secret club represents the quiet that gives space to creativity: a place with a relaxed and casual atmosphere, in which an innovative interpretation of hospitality emerges clearly to the senses and to the heart.

Access was granted only by an exclusive membership tattoo, to avoid the crowdy effect of Design Week, and a personal butler that welcomes you at the door and introduce yourself to the experience of the club. The location was a former warehouse of the late nineteenth century, where an exciting and surprising artistic storytelling comes to life between original design products crafted by Studiopepe, animated by unpredictable musical performances, that happens every night with special collaborations.

The unique experience of the bar counter designed and produced exclusively for the Club was the signature of the project, an installation in which you not only enjoy to drink beautiful cocktails but assist to a real performance through a fissure. The preparation of cocktails becomes a contemplative moment that transformed time you normally wait for a drink into a pleasant experience, an innovative approach to mixology.