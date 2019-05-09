Camilla & Marc Calile Hotel Store / Akin Atelier

+ 13

Architects Akin Atelier

Location Bondi NSW 2026, Australia

Category Retail

Design Team Kelvin Ho, Stacey King, Linda Tjaturono

Area 135.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Terence Chin

Clients Camilla and Marc

Text description provided by the architects. The CAMILLA AND MARC James Street boutique speaks to a design-led, yet homelike interior. The spatial strategy intended to shape the brand’s retail vernacular by fusing a classic approach with the avant-garde, promoting an architectural format.

Materiality incorporates bespoke rendered walls, custom terrazzo flooring, piano-finish waved timber walls, mirrored-stainless steel, inlaid brass, and two variations of locally-sourced marble slabs which integrate seamlessly into the concrete & white brick subtropical modernist building, in which the store is housed.

Functional joinery items are presented as experimental artforms, including a jelly-bean inspired point of sale counter crafted in mirrored stainless steel, creating a distinct atmosphere, and amplifying the contemporary and timeless creative direction of the CAMILLA AND MARC brand