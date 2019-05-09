Camilla & Marc Calile Hotel Store / Akin Atelier

-
Architects
-
LocationBondi NSW 2026, Australia
-
Category
-
Design TeamKelvin Ho, Stacey King, Linda Tjaturono
-
Area135.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
ClientsCamilla and Marc
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The CAMILLA AND MARC James Street boutique speaks to a design-led, yet homelike interior. The spatial strategy intended to shape the brand’s retail vernacular by fusing a classic approach with the avant-garde, promoting an architectural format.
Materiality incorporates bespoke rendered walls, custom terrazzo flooring, piano-finish waved timber walls, mirrored-stainless steel, inlaid brass, and two variations of locally-sourced marble slabs which integrate seamlessly into the concrete & white brick subtropical modernist building, in which the store is housed.
Functional joinery items are presented as experimental artforms, including a jelly-bean inspired point of sale counter crafted in mirrored stainless steel, creating a distinct atmosphere, and amplifying the contemporary and timeless creative direction of the CAMILLA AND MARC brand