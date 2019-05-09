World
Camilla & Marc Calile Hotel Store / Akin Atelier, © Terence Chin
© Terence Chin

© Terence Chin

  • Architects

    Akin Atelier

  • Location

    Bondi NSW 2026, Australia

  • Category

    Retail

  • Design Team

    Kelvin Ho, Stacey King, Linda Tjaturono

  • Area

    135.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin

    Text description provided by the architects. The CAMILLA AND MARC James Street boutique speaks to a design-led, yet homelike interior. The spatial strategy intended to shape the brand’s retail vernacular by fusing a classic approach with the avant-garde, promoting an architectural format.

    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin
    Plan
    Plan
    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin

    Materiality incorporates bespoke rendered walls, custom terrazzo flooring, piano-finish waved timber walls, mirrored-stainless steel, inlaid brass, and two variations of locally-sourced marble slabs which integrate seamlessly into the concrete & white brick subtropical modernist building, in which the store is housed.

    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin
    Elevation
    Elevation
    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin

    Functional joinery items are presented as experimental artforms, including a jelly-bean inspired point of sale counter crafted in mirrored stainless steel, creating a distinct atmosphere, and amplifying the contemporary and timeless creative direction of the CAMILLA AND MARC brand

    © Terence Chin
    © Terence Chin

    Project location

    Akin Atelier
    Cite: "Camilla & Marc Calile Hotel Store / Akin Atelier" 09 May 2019. ArchDaily.

