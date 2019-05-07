Derby House / Akin Atelier

+ 16

Architects Akin Atelier

Location Vaucluse NSW 2030, Australia

Category Extension

Design Team Kelvin Ho, Linda Tjaturono

Area 700.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Murray Fredericks

Landscape 360 landscaping

Text description provided by the architects. Derby house is an alteration and addition to a former duplex residence with a wonderful aspect facing the scenic Sydney Harbour and City. The client is a family with 4 young children with a love of entertaining, outdoor living and connection with the landscape.

The design of Derby House pivots on the communal use of the family home & garden, cultivating family togetherness in a contemporary way. Ground floor rooms spill out into the landscape to blur the line of outside and inside living. After a meandering journey through front garden, past the garden room, pool and outdoor shower, the architectural programme cites a traditional floor plan where living spaces make up the ground floor, and bedrooms & bathrooms on the upper level. On both levels, sliding doors connect spaces, shutters transform traditional interior spaces into classic sunrooms, and nature is used as a guiding element throughout.

To complement the existing traditional bungalow, the new addition on facing the street is a modernist concrete framework with lightweight timber infills to create the building envelope. The site’s western aspect determined the inclusion of windows to span the complete eastern & northern sides of the lower & upper levels to maximise natural light and views throughout the home. Horizontal shutters provide privacy and the element comfort during the warmer months.