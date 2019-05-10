World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Sutherland & Co.
  6. 2018
  7. Sutherland & Co. studio / Sutherland & Co.

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Sutherland & Co. studio / Sutherland & Co.

  • 08:00 - 10 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sutherland & Co. studio / Sutherland & Co.
Save this picture!
© Dapple Photography
© Dapple Photography

© Dapple Photography © Dapple Photography © Dapple Photography © Dapple Photography + 19

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    Text description provided by the architects. The building occupies the site of a former wynd which once ran from North Berwick’s high street down to the town’s west beach. This has resulted in a remarkably narrow and deep plan with an internal width of little more than 3.5m, while the site extends for 45m. The building was gutted by a fire in the 60s and then witnessed incremental adhoc alteration, leaving little of value.

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography
    Save this picture!
    Ground floor / 1st floor
    Ground floor / 1st floor
    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    The redevelopment was as much an exercise in subtraction as in addition, removing accumulated layers of past development. A poorly placed fire escape, built following the 1960s fire, compromised the first floor layout but was made redundant by the introduction of a sprinkler system, allowing the interior to be substantially opened up. Removal of the fire escape also frees up the rear of the site for future development.

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography
    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    The project uses a restricted palette of self-finish materials. Oversized sliding panels made from cross-laminated spruce allow main studio and meeting space to be closed off when needed. A battened wood wool ceiling provides a unifying element and exaggerates the depth of the interior. The timber battens conceal sliding door tracks and lighting, as well as mastering the ceiling panel joints. A generous new rooflight brings daylight into the heart of the deep plan.

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    The building’s constraints have dictated aspects of the design, for example, with insufficient frontage for a second entrance the first floor studio is entered through the ground floor shop unit. We were however fortunate to find a tenant with a compatible business.

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    The project was effectively self-built, delivered by Sutherland & Co. through a parallel development company. This gave flexibility to adjust and fine tune aspects of the design while the work was underway. Investing our time and energy in the project also helped to get the most out of a relatively modest budget.

    Save this picture!
    © Dapple Photography
    © Dapple Photography

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Sutherland & Co.
    Office

    Products:

    Wood Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Refurbishment Renovation United Kingdom
    Cite: "Sutherland & Co. studio / Sutherland & Co." 10 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916261/sutherland-and-co-studio-sutherland-and-co/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream