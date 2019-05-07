World
  Il Sereno Hotel / Patricia Urquiola Studio

Il Sereno Hotel / Patricia Urquiola Studio

  02:00 - 7 May, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Il Sereno Hotel / Patricia Urquiola Studio
© Patricia Parinejad
© Patricia Parinejad

© Patricia Parinejad

    © Patricia Parinejad
    © Patricia Parinejad

    Text description provided by the architects. Il Sereno has been built on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como on an existing Darsena, an historical pre-existence of state-owned inalienable. A 30-suite hotel surrounded by the Italian Alps, reinterprets the rationalism of the Casa del Fascio by Giuseppe Terragni, with a contemporary accent. The lake it’s always present: every room, as well as the common areas, have a lake view. The presence of the lake is evident in the material and color palette of the entire Hotel: materials are all natural and mainly from the nearby area, like Pietra di Fossena for the pavement and Ceppo Lombardo for the facade and for some interiors. The color palette includes green, light-blue, copper, grey and natural tones.

    © Patricia Parinejad
    © Patricia Parinejad
    Plan
    Plan
    © Patricia Parinejad
    © Patricia Parinejad

    Inspired by the structure of lodges, we added adjustable wooden panels that can be easily moved by the guests creating a constantly changing hotel facade. The aim was to create a space in perfect harmony with its natural surroundings, that somehow disappeares within the environment. Thanks to the attention paid to the selection of materials, the importance given to sustainability and an energy and lighting saving system Il Sereno Hotel obtained the Climate House certification.

    © Patricia Parinejad
    © Patricia Parinejad

    Il Sereno Hotel includes the Ristorante Berton al Lago, led by Michelin Star chef Andrea Berton who proposes a menu inspired by the region. The stunning plantings that are present throughout the entire hotel are designed by acclaimed botanist Patrick Blanc.

    © Patricia Parinejad
    © Patricia Parinejad

    Patricia Urquiola Studio
