Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the western coast of Sweden on the Onsala peninsula. The area is originally an rural landscape with small fishing communities. The site stretches all the way down to the shore of the fjord of Kungsbacka.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

The building is constructed as a small independent summerhouse but also functions as a guesthouse to an existing larger building. In order to preserve the view to the water for the neighboring house the building is lowered into the ground. This created a close visual connection to the garden with uninterrupted views toward the ocean.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

The structure is leveled in three parts, an cast-in-situ concrete base, glass and larch wood panels and a horizontal larch weatherboarding.