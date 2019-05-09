World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
  6. 2016
  7. Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 9 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter, Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the western coast of Sweden on the Onsala peninsula. The area is originally an rural landscape with small fishing communities. The site stretches all the way down to the shore of the fjord of Kungsbacka.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

The building is constructed as a small independent summerhouse but also functions as a guesthouse to an existing larger building. In order to preserve the view to the water for the neighboring house the building is lowered into the ground. This created a close visual connection to the garden with uninterrupted views toward the ocean.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

The structure is leveled in three parts, an cast-in-situ concrete base, glass and larch wood panels and a horizontal larch weatherboarding.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Courtesy of Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Enen House / Sjöblom Freij Arkitekter" 09 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916259/enen-house-sjoblom-freij-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream