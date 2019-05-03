World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Qb3 LLC
  6. 2018
  7. Three Piece House / Qb3 LLC

Three Piece House / Qb3 LLC

  • 16:00 - 3 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Three Piece House / Qb3 LLC
Save this picture!
Three Piece House / Qb3 LLC, © Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography

© Halkin Mason Photography © Halkin Mason Photography © Halkin Mason Photography © Halkin Mason Photography + 11

Save this picture!
© Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography
Save this picture!
© Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a rare 36-foot-wide vacant lot on a quiet side street in South Philadelphia, this 3-story house borrows its organizational idea from principals of the ‘piano nobile’ or noble floor.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan / Second floor plan
Ground floor plan / Second floor plan
Save this picture!
Third floor plan / Fourth floor plan
Third floor plan / Fourth floor plan

The main spaces of the house, including the kitchen, dining room, and living room, are elevated above the street level to the second floor. It is here that the lush interior winter garden punctuates the otherwise open plan, borrowing light from the floor-to-ceiling windows on the north and south faces of the building.

Save this picture!
© Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography
Save this picture!
© Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography

On the elevation, the second floor fenestration is contrasted above and below by the private, inverted spaces of the first and third floors – a studio workspace and courtyard on the first floor, and bedroom spaces of the third floor. A private roof deck finishes the elevation and offers intimate views of the City. The exterior is clad in a palette of cypress wood siding treated two ways, brushed ‘shou-sugi-ban’ and natural with clear coating.

Save this picture!
© Halkin Mason Photography
© Halkin Mason Photography

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Qb3 LLC
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Three Piece House / Qb3 LLC" 03 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916250/three-piece-house-qb3-llc/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream