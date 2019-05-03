SOM Reveals Inaugural Mulva Cultural Center in Wisconsin

Save this picture! Mulva Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of Bezier

SOM recently unveiled their new design for the James and Miriam Mulva Cultural Center, a institution for cultural programming in De Pere, Wisconsin. Clad in a curtain of transparent glass, the center will serve as a destination and cultural nexus for the city and region, with an array of spaces designed to celebrate De Pere’s creative community. As a new home for the creative arts, it will host traveling exhibitions from leading global institutions, diverse cultural programming, and educational opportunities for people of all ages.

Save this picture! Mulva Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of Bezier

As a new cultural destination in the Midwest, the Mulva Center is located on the banks of the Fox River. The Mulva Cultural Center was spearheaded by Jim and Miriam Mulva, both De Pere natives. The 60,000-square-foot center will offer world-class cultural experiences, elevating the creative and architectural landscape in the Greater Green Bay Area. “We’re proud to be working with the Mulva family to realize the inaugural design of the Mulva Cultural Center,” said Scott Duncan, SOM Design Partner. “Our design for the Mulva Cultural Center creates a hub for the region’s creative community, bringing world-class cultural events and exhibitions to De Pere.”

As visitors arrive to the Mulva Cultural Center, its transparent design will provide an transition from outdoor to indoor spaces, creating visual connections from day to night and allowing the building to serve as a lantern on the river. Inside, an open-air atrium spans the building’s three stories, creating opportunities for new connections between cultural programs. A large auditorium, event space, flexible permanent and temporary exhibition spaces, classrooms, a café, and outdoor terrace and indoor gathering spaces provide new venues for cultural engagement.

Save this picture! Mulva Cultural Center. Image Courtesy of Bezier

A landscape designed by the Office of James Burnett completes the building’s connection to the river and region, which features a lush greenspace replete with local plants and grasses. The landscape at the Mulva Cultural Center incorporates pedestrian pathways, public spaces, and multimodal-oriented infrastructure designed to increase connectivity to the site, the river, and the city.

SOM is providing a full suite of design services for the Mulva Cultural Center, including architecture, interior design, structural engineering, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering. The building is targeting completion in 2022.