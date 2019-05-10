Applications Open for Dubai Design Week

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dubai Design Week

Applications are now open for Dubai Design Week in the United Arab Emirates. Applicants are encouraged to submit ideas and proposals to host an event, showcase a product or stage a creative project during the region’s largest creative festival. Much of Dubai Design Week’s program is made up of partner events and activities, held both at Dubai Design District and at locations across the city and the UAE.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dubai Design Week

Organisations, companies and individuals can take part by staging events that showcase products, services and ideas; collectively showcasing the city’s creativity and individually pursuing promotional opportunities as well as further objectives. To take part in Dubai Design Week 2019, proposals must be submitted by June 30, 2019; applicants can complete the Application Form here. The Dubai Design Week team will liaise with all applicants to review and/or develop their initial ideas and design concepts. The final approval for the official programmer will be made by July 31, 2019.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Dubai Design Week

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. Dubai Design Week is the largest creative festival in the Middle East, reflecting Dubai’s position as the regional capital of design. The six-day programme is made up of events covering a range of design disciplines including architecture, product, furniture, interior and graphic design.

You can download the Partner Information Pack for advice on content, marketing tools as well as a timeline.