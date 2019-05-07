Trends Report: Constructech & the Digital Future of the Construction Industry

As users of ArchDaily demonstrate certain affinities and greater interest in particular subjects, these topics emerge as trends. In recent years, the architecture and construction industry have incorporated digitalization into their processes. This has led to a considerable increase in the search for keywords related to "innovation" and "new technologies" within the infrastructure area.



Below, we've provided trends that relate to an emerging concept in the construction industry: "Constructech", how to take advantage of new technologies to optimize processes.

*YoY: Year-over-year growth rates that compare to the statistics of searches from 2017 to 2018.



Construction Sites (+378% YoY) are changing rapidly due to the implementation of new technologies that improve productivity and efficiency

The influence of BIM systems (+50% YoY), Modular Construction (+75% YoY) and Prefabrication (+99% YoY) allow for the realization of controlled, Off-Site processes (+200% YoY)

Meanwhile, 3D printing (+70% YoY), Automation (+118% YoY) and Artificial Intelligence (+234% YoY) can potentially signal a future where construction sites are free of human labor.

