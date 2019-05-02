Perkins+Will Designs Manhattan Office Building Sculpted by Setback Restrictions

Perkins+Will has unveiled its design for 799 Broadway, a 12-story boutique office building just south of Union Square in Manhattan. The scheme seeks to reinvent the classic NYC loft building with contemporary materials, systems and, and technology. An exercise in designing from the inside out, the midrise scheme features a range of flexible floorplates that extend into a cascade of undulating terraces on almost every floor. The sculptural massing responds to zoning setback regulations, delivering a human-scaled expression with meaningful connections to the outdoors.

A simple palette of white metal panels, clear glass windows, and wood soffits form the exterior façade, echoing the classic iron-cast and white limestone surrounding buildings. The materials are woven together to unify the glass volumes, and to create an integrated vertical expression. Landscaping on the balconies softens the exterior while reinforcing the connection to nature and the church courtyard.

The interiors will feature exposed cast-in-place concrete structure and ceilings, offering an innovative reinvention of the traditional NYC lofts. Located off Broadway, the main lobby creates clear sight lines to a shared courtyard that serves as a focus for social and business functions. The courtyard doubles as the outdoor component of a tenant lounge on the lower level, which also contains amenities such as a gym, locker room, showers, and bike storage.

The scale of the building and its relationship to the neighborhood emphasizes human experience. How tenants would actually use the space informed every decision we made. We see the setbacks mandated by the city as an opportunity for terraces that will serve as intentional extensions of the workplace. They’re large enough for furniture, so you can move from an indoor to an outdoor setting seamlessly. The resulting dynamic architectural identity is an outcome of this relationship and will lead a new generation of open, flexible, human-scaled office buildings in the city.

-Robert Goodwin, Design Director, Perkins+Will

News via: Perkins+Will