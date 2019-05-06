Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects

+ 15

Clients Jane Bowden and Simon Bajko

Engineering MQZ Consulting Engineers

Consultants Koush Design

Collaborators JK Ramage Builders

Text description provided by the architects. Bowden Bajko House has transformed a tired 1920’s bungalow to meet the contemporary needs and personalities of artist jeweller, Jane, and building surveyor, Simon. Old and new are stitched together with interconnected spaces, carefully framed views, new openings and spatial variety. Brick piers and a dramatically-scaled colonnade establish a relationship with the old house, define spaces and connections, and reinforce ideas of quality and longevity.

The desire to avoid the ‘generic open plan box’ has been met with a carefully planned house comprised of a variety of interconnecting spaces, inside and out, old and new. These spaces are both tailored and flexible, with distinct qualities and connections to the garden. Large openings, skylights, operable joinery, rich materials, and the brick colonnade, establish a series of atmospheres and experiences. The changing floor level transitions from the compressed spaces of the old house to more open spaces in the addition. This transition culminates at the north façade with a raked black ceiling and deep masonry colonnade framing neighbourhood views.

The design evolved through many conversations and shared ideas between architect and clients. The finished building reflects the clarity and integrity of the early design ideas, the client’s commitment to seeing those ideas realised, and the quality of the builder and trades. This is a house that has been built well, and built to last. It reflects an investment in quality in areas that matter to the clients.