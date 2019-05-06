World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Davis + Davis Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects

  • 01:00 - 6 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects
Save this picture!
Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects, © Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

© Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan + 15

  • Clients

    Jane Bowden and Simon Bajko

  • Engineering

    MQZ Consulting Engineers

  • Consultants

    Koush Design

  • Collaborators

    JK Ramage Builders
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Text description provided by the architects. Bowden Bajko House has transformed a tired 1920’s bungalow to meet the contemporary needs and personalities of artist jeweller, Jane, and building surveyor, Simon. Old and new are stitched together with interconnected spaces, carefully framed views, new openings and spatial variety. Brick piers and a dramatically-scaled colonnade establish a relationship with the old house, define spaces and connections, and reinforce ideas of quality and longevity.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan
Save this picture!
House plan
House plan
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The desire to avoid the ‘generic open plan box’ has been met with a carefully planned house comprised of a variety of interconnecting spaces, inside and out, old and new. These spaces are both tailored and flexible, with distinct qualities and connections to the garden. Large openings, skylights, operable joinery, rich materials, and the brick colonnade, establish a series of atmospheres and experiences.  The changing floor level transitions from the compressed spaces of the old house to more open spaces in the addition. This transition culminates at the north façade with a raked black ceiling and deep masonry colonnade framing neighbourhood views.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The design evolved through many conversations and shared ideas between architect and clients. The finished building reflects the clarity and integrity of the early design ideas, the client’s commitment to seeing those ideas realised, and the quality of the builder and trades. This is a house that has been built well, and built to last. It reflects an investment in quality in areas that matter to the clients.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Davis + Davis Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Australia
Cite: "Bowden Bajko House / Davis + Davis Architects" 06 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916201/bowden-bajko-house-davis-plus-davis-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream