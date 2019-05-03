Aperture House / Studio P

+ 29

Architects Studio P

Location Willoughby, Australia

Category Houses

Lead Architect Pouné Parsanejad

Design Team Eliza Bolger, Emily Ellis, Arwen Sachinwalla, Elissa Marchant

Area 299.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Brett Boardman

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The Aperture House is a home for a growing family that connects the comfort of a private dwelling with uninterrupted views of the Sydney city skyline, encompassed within a quiet neighbourhood. Part of the conceptual framework for the Willoughby residence grew from our relationship with the client and his work as an industrial designer. The notion of object making allowed us to work with shapes and geometry and introduced patterns and repetition to the design through shifting light, shadows & distinct geometric finishes.

Upon entering the house light streams through the skylights, floating ceilings and unique geometric windows. The aperture of the circle played a significant role within the design, being used on a large scale to frame the foliage scattered sky. This was then repeated on a micro scale through a mesh balustrade. Both creating a unique play of light as the sun moves throughout the day.

The idea of the aperture came in to play again through the architecture of the split levels, constantly creating vistas and views through the home. Standing at the front door you can catch a glimpse all the way through to the children playing in the backyard. The screening between the mezzanine rumpus to the ground floor entertainment areas - a nod to Mashrabiya latticework from middle eastern homes - here suggestive of children observing parties, maintaining connectivity through the space both physically and emotionally.

Beyond a home accommodating the needs of the family they experience a joy in the details. With the subtle use of recessed LEDs and tiles softly curving the bathroom ceiling, juxtaposed by the industrial materiality. The use of exposed concrete and steel beams being a further connection to the client’s background of Industrial Design.