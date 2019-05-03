World
Aperture House / Studio P

Aperture House / Studio P
Aperture House / Studio P, © Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

© Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman © Brett Boardman + 29

  • Architects

    Studio P

  • Location

    Willoughby, Australia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Pouné Parsanejad

  • Design Team

    Eliza Bolger, Emily Ellis, Arwen Sachinwalla, Elissa Marchant

  • Area

    299.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. The Aperture House is a home for a growing family that connects the comfort of a private dwelling with uninterrupted views of the Sydney city skyline, encompassed within a quiet neighbourhood. Part of the conceptual framework for the Willoughby residence grew from our relationship with the client and his work as an industrial designer. The notion of object making allowed us to work with shapes and geometry and introduced patterns and repetition to the design through shifting light, shadows & distinct geometric finishes.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Upon entering the house light streams through the skylights, floating ceilings and unique geometric windows. The aperture of the circle played a significant role within the design, being used on a large scale to frame the foliage scattered sky. This was then repeated on a micro scale through a mesh balustrade. Both creating a unique play of light as the sun moves throughout the day.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The idea of the aperture came in to play again through the architecture of the split levels, constantly creating vistas and views through the home. Standing at the front door you can catch a glimpse all the way through to the children playing in the backyard. The screening between the mezzanine rumpus to the ground floor entertainment areas - a nod to Mashrabiya latticework from middle eastern homes - here suggestive of children observing parties, maintaining connectivity through the space both physically and emotionally.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Beyond a home accommodating the needs of the family they experience a joy in the details. With the subtle use of recessed LEDs and tiles softly curving the bathroom ceiling, juxtaposed by the industrial materiality. The use of exposed concrete and steel beams being a further connection to the client’s background of Industrial Design.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Studio P
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Aperture House / Studio P" 03 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916200/aperture-house-studio-p/> ISSN 0719-8884

