  7. Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

  • 19:00 - 2 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, © Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO © Jeff Goldberg/ESTO © Jeff Goldberg/ESTO © Jeff Goldberg/ESTO + 15

  • Structural engineer

    Ellerbe Becket

  • MEP engineer

    Ellerbe Becket

  • Civil engineer

    GHD Global Pty Ltd

  • Landscape Architecture

    EDSA
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

Text description provided by the architects. Sidra Medicine is a world-class hospital and ambulatory care center offering state-of-the-art clinical services and biomedical research. This academic medical center is part of the Qatar Foundation’s Education City campus, which hosts branches of American universities.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

The 380-bed hospital has dedicated divisions for children’s health, women’s health, and adult acute care. The identity of each specialty hospital is articulated by a sweeping, sail-like atrium form with dedicated drop-off and entrance zones from both street level and underground parking level. Natural materials, including wood, granite, and marble, are used throughout the lobby and public spaces to create a warm and welcoming environment.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

The inpatient rooms for each hospital are organized around three healing garden atria. Glass-enclosed elevator lobbies overlook the lobby atrium and healing garden atrium, orienting visitors and patients within the building. The atria are clad in ceramic tile, enamel-coated metal panels, and high-performance glass with stainless steel accents and sunshades, utilizing a variety of measures to filter and soften the strong sunlight.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

The 37,160-square meter (400,000-square-foot) Ambulatory Care Clinic frames a historic house, preserving the heritage of Qatar’s built environment. Directly tied to the main hospital by bridges on three levels, the clinic building also connects back to the Weill Cornell Medical College, providing a direct link between education and practice. The center is also planned to include translational research facilities and a central services plant.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

The complex will include structured above grade staff parking for 1,000 cars, and underground public parking for 1,000 cars. The design treats the parking garages as an important part of the public experience. Rather than a utilitarian transit zone, visitors parking their cars pass an engaging space with sculpted arch forms and an undulating ceiling plane. Projected future phases will accommodate the future underground walkway to Weill Cornell Medical College.

© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg/ESTO

About this office
Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects
Office

Cite: "Sidra Medical and Research Center / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects" 02 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916198/sidra-medical-and-research-center-pelli-clarke-pelli-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

