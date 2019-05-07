World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Czech Republic
  5. CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS
  6. 2019
  7. Urban Infill Lofts / CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS

Urban Infill Lofts / CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS

  • 03:00 - 7 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Urban Infill Lofts / CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS
Save this picture!
Urban Infill Lofts / CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS, © Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

© Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau © Alexandra Timpau + 22

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

Text description provided by the architects. The five-story building comprises of 14 modern residential lofts and commercial spaces, offering panoramic views of the city. The architect’s urban design maximized the potential of the limited area, amplifying the plot through an irregular polygon floorplan and a geometric sculptural staircase. A commissioned site-specific light installation by artist Petr Dub adorns the building’s exterior. With its location near the center, the building will provide benefits of urban living to its inhabitants, becoming a landmark of the area.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

The Urban Infill Lofts are located in a former industrial district, which is currently undergoing a large transformation. As CHYBIK + KRISTOF’s design is the first substantial project southeast of the city center, the architects encourage further urban development in the existing area, emphasizing, “In a complex urban structure, infills are a pragmatic solution for sustainable urban change. Promising existing plots and infrastructures need to be revisited and redesigned.”

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

The neon light installation crowning the top floor mimics the verticality of the building’s physique. “The Riders on the Storm,” an installation by Petr Dub imitates a lightning rod, inspired by the Doors song. The design references “the house we were born in,”emphasizing the close relationship people have with their homes.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

CHYBIK + KRISTOF’s design is twofold; influenced by the historical aspects of the area while simultaneously utilizing modern design elements. The dominant feature of the building are the large windows, a nod to the industrial heritage of the building, accompanied by private terraces. Historically, corner buildings are at the intersection of a main meeting point, and act as visual urban anchors in navigating the city - they are defined by their verticality and the decorative elements that mark their importance.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

The lofts stand on an unused site, intersecting two buildings. At the heart of the building is a sculptural staircase, connecting the ground floor tenant space. On a limited area of 269 m2, the architects have built a five-story building with a total floor area of 1200 m2,. The lofts offer 8 standard 1-bedroom flats and ateliers on the 1st and 2nd floors and 6 lofts of 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom layouts on the 3rd and 4th floors, with areas ranging from 41 to 91 m2.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

The building was constructed with a cohesive selection of materials, creating a fluid palette of reinforced concrete, ash wood, and sleek white walls. The design conscious lofts are affordable and available to a broader demographic. “The socially integrated strategy informed the interior design of the building. Through using more affordable materials, we were able to open the so open the spacious lofts to a diverse spectrum of inhabitants.” Ondřej Chybík explains.

Save this picture!
© Alexandra Timpau
© Alexandra Timpau

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Commercial Architecture Market Czech Republic
Cite: "Urban Infill Lofts / CHYBIK + KRISTOF ASSOCIATED ARCHITECTS" 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916197/urban-infill-lofts-chybik-plus-kristof-associated-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream