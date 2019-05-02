Office Rooftop / Studio Combo

+ 15

Architects Studio Combo

Location 2 Rue de Steinkerque, 75018 Paris, France

Category Offices Interiors

Lead Architects Julien Labrousse, Jerome Friant

Area 298.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Guillaume Guerin

Construction Supervisor Oprea Cristian

Client LTT

Consultants Duberseuil & Cie

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Paris, on the rooftop of the Élysée Montmartre theater, a monument on the back Sacre Coeur, a contemporary office that brings out the charm of modernity joining the classical architecture that has fascinated the rest of the world for centuries.

The design sought to defy the average core and shell design of standard corporate office buildings by introducing refreshingly unexpected geometries with the metallic gateway, different flooring levels structure and open space volume that produce new experiences for users. The 300sq office seems to be floating on the rooftop by his large glass facade, that marries the structured shape of a tetragon. Keeping the old ëEiffelí structure half-timbered to punctuate the office space and bringing out different perspectives. The resulting visual impact elicits efficiency and innovation while retaining a sense of light playfulness.

This contemporary extension of the Parisian rooftop is a marriage between technological innovations and the sense that something has been shaped by a human hand. The tables and all desk system have made to measure in plywood build on the site, with a cable system on the floor. All the Lamps and the small chest of drawers are coming from the Editor E15 and the chairs are coming from Arper