World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize

Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize
Save this picture!
Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize, Haus Gables, 2019. Image © Tim Hursley
Haus Gables, 2019. Image © Tim Hursley

Jennifer Bonner of MALL has been named one of the 2019 recipients of The Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Each year, The Architectural League announces six firms as winners of the award, which spotlights young, innovative North American architects and designers. Bonner is known for work that reinvents materials, hacks typologies, and playfully reimagines everyday architectural elements from gable roofs to brick facades.

Haus Gables, 2017-2018. Image © Adam DeTour Office Stack, 2019. Image Courtesy of Glenn Marquardt Haus Gables, 2019. Image © NAARO Domestic Hats, 2014. Image © Patrick Heagney + 6

Save this picture!
Haus Gables, 2019. Image © NAARO
Haus Gables, 2019. Image © NAARO

In 2019, a jury of architects and design professionals selected the winners in a portfolio competition around the theme “Just,” or architecture’s unique ability to address social concerns and engage a wide range of mediums, geographies, and inhabitants. Bonner will be included in a June exhibition alongside the prize's five other winning firms: Mira Henry, Henry Architecture; Cyrus Peñarroyo, EXTENTS; Rachel G. Barnard, Young New Yorkers; Virginia Black, Rosana Elkhatib, and Gabrielle Printz, Feminist Architecture Collaborative; and Gregory Kahn Melitonov, Taller Ken.

Save this picture!
Domestic Hats, 2014. Image © Patrick Heagney
Domestic Hats, 2014. Image © Patrick Heagney

In 2009, Bonner founded the firm MALL, which stands for Mass Architectural Loopty Loops or Maximum Arches with Limited Liability—an acronym with built-in flexibility. Most recently, she completed a ground-­up residential project in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The 2,200-­square-­foot home, Haus Gables, is one of only two residences in the country made of cross­-laminated timber (CLT). Inventively, a cluster of six gable roofs establishes the structure’s angled floor plan, while large asymmetrical windows and pops of pattern and color activate the project's interior.

Save this picture!
Office Stack, 2019. Image Courtesy of Glenn Marquardt
Office Stack, 2019. Image Courtesy of Glenn Marquardt

As part of the 2019 League Prize program, Bonner will speak about her practice in New York City on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 pm among other League Prize winners. The lecture will take place at the Sheila C. Johnson Design Center Parsons School of Design / The New School Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Auditorium, 66 Fifth Avenue, New York. NY. Admission is free for League members and $10 for non-members.

News via THIS X THAT

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize" 02 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916186/jennifer-bonner-of-mall-wins-2019-architectural-league-prize/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream