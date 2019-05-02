Jennifer Bonner of MALL Wins 2019 Architectural League Prize

Jennifer Bonner of MALL has been named one of the 2019 recipients of The Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Each year, The Architectural League announces six firms as winners of the award, which spotlights young, innovative North American architects and designers. Bonner is known for work that reinvents materials, hacks typologies, and playfully reimagines everyday architectural elements from gable roofs to brick facades.

In 2019, a jury of architects and design professionals selected the winners in a portfolio competition around the theme “Just,” or architecture’s unique ability to address social concerns and engage a wide range of mediums, geographies, and inhabitants. Bonner will be included in a June exhibition alongside the prize's five other winning firms: Mira Henry, Henry Architecture; Cyrus Peñarroyo, EXTENTS; Rachel G. Barnard, Young New Yorkers; Virginia Black, Rosana Elkhatib, and Gabrielle Printz, Feminist Architecture Collaborative; and Gregory Kahn Melitonov, Taller Ken.

In 2009, Bonner founded the firm MALL, which stands for Mass Architectural Loopty Loops or Maximum Arches with Limited Liability—an acronym with built-in flexibility. Most recently, she completed a ground-­up residential project in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The 2,200-­square-­foot home, Haus Gables, is one of only two residences in the country made of cross­-laminated timber (CLT). Inventively, a cluster of six gable roofs establishes the structure’s angled floor plan, while large asymmetrical windows and pops of pattern and color activate the project's interior.

Save this picture! Office Stack, 2019. Image Courtesy of Glenn Marquardt

As part of the 2019 League Prize program, Bonner will speak about her practice in New York City on Thursday, June 20 at 7:00 pm among other League Prize winners. The lecture will take place at the Sheila C. Johnson Design Center Parsons School of Design / The New School Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Auditorium, 66 Fifth Avenue, New York. NY. Admission is free for League members and $10 for non-members.

News via THIS X THAT