LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture

LIONLION has released the music video for their latest song “Oceans Rise,” inspired by Bauhaus architecture. Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the influential German school, the video offers a reduced, minimalistic design vocabulary set in the Pescher House by Richard Neutra.

In the Oceans Rise video, the mid-century modernist villa dating from 1968 provides the perfect backdrop to contrast interior and exterior, and psyche with environment. The building’s clean, crisp aesthetic contrasts with impressive angles of the open countryside, some of which was shot on the shores of Mallorca, in the majestic staircase of the Staatstheater Darmstadt, and in a historical outdoor swimming pool near Frankfurt.

The video captures Neutra’s “Biorealism” design principle, aiming to bridge the inside and outside to create a seamless connection with the natural surroundings. This ethos chimes with the lyrics of the song, dwelling on perspective and the courage to widen one’s horizon and see things from a different angle.

An indie pop/rock band based in the south of Germany, LIONLION is planning to release two more music videos taking inspiration from the Bauhaus. In June, “Language” will follow, filmed in the Bauhaus-Hotel “Haus des Volkes” – situated in Thuringia/Germany by Alfred Arndt.

News via: LIONLION