World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture

LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture

LIONLION has released the music video for their latest song “Oceans Rise,” inspired by Bauhaus architecture. Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the influential German school, the video offers a reduced, minimalistic design vocabulary set in the Pescher House by Richard Neutra.

Save this picture!
LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture, © Fabian Willi Simon
© Fabian Willi Simon

In the Oceans Rise video, the mid-century modernist villa dating from 1968 provides the perfect backdrop to contrast interior and exterior, and psyche with environment. The building’s clean, crisp aesthetic contrasts with impressive angles of the open countryside, some of which was shot on the shores of Mallorca, in the majestic staircase of the Staatstheater Darmstadt, and in a historical outdoor swimming pool near Frankfurt.

Save this picture!
© Fabian Willi Simon
© Fabian Willi Simon

The video captures Neutra’s “Biorealism” design principle, aiming to bridge the inside and outside to create a seamless connection with the natural surroundings. This ethos chimes with the lyrics of the song, dwelling on perspective and the courage to widen one’s horizon and see things from a different angle.

Save this picture!
© Fabian Willi Simon
© Fabian Willi Simon

An indie pop/rock band based in the south of Germany, LIONLION is planning to release two more music videos taking inspiration from the Bauhaus. In June, “Language” will follow, filmed in the Bauhaus-Hotel “Haus des Volkes” – situated in Thuringia/Germany by Alfred Arndt.

Save this picture!
© Fabian Willi Simon
© Fabian Willi Simon

News via: LIONLION

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "LIONLION's Latest Music Video is Inspired by Bauhaus Architecture" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916171/lionlions-latest-music-video-is-inspired-by-bauhaus-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream