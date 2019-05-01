Shortlist Announced for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019
The 20 shortlisted projects for the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture have been announced. Located in 16 different countries, the shortlisted schemes will compete for a US$1 million prize fund that recognizes all parties involved in the conception, design, and realization of a built project.
Founded in 1977 by Aga Khan IV, it aims specifically to highlight projects of relevance or significance to primarily Islamic societies. This focus may seem paradoxically broad, but is geared toward elevating projects that not only adeptly meet their functional requirements but “stimulate and respond to cultural aspirations.” Projects that inventively make use of local materials and/or appropriate technologies are given particular attention in the hopes that they inspire equally creative efforts elsewhere.
Below, we have republished the shortlisted projects. Visit the official website here for more information.
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Shortlist Announced for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916170/shortlist-announced-for-aga-kahn-award-for-architecture-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884