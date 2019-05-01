Shortlist Announced for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2019

Save this picture! Palestinian Museum, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

The 20 shortlisted projects for the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture have been announced. Located in 16 different countries, the shortlisted schemes will compete for a US$1 million prize fund that recognizes all parties involved in the conception, design, and realization of a built project.

Founded in 1977 by Aga Khan IV, it aims specifically to highlight projects of relevance or significance to primarily Islamic societies. This focus may seem paradoxically broad, but is geared toward elevating projects that not only adeptly meet their functional requirements but “stimulate and respond to cultural aspirations.” Projects that inventively make use of local materials and/or appropriate technologies are given particular attention in the hopes that they inspire equally creative efforts elsewhere.

Below, we have republished the shortlisted projects. Visit the official website here for more information.

Save this picture! Alioune Diop University Lecture Building, Senegal / IDOM. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Chérif Tall (photographer)

Warka Water, Ethiopia / Arturo Vittori

Save this picture! Warka Water, Ethiopia / Arturo Vittori. Image Image © Architecture and Vision / Arturo Vittori (architect and photographer)

Ashinaga Uganda Dormitory, Uganda / Terrain Architects

Save this picture! Ashinaga Uganda Dormitory, Uganda / Terrain Architects. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Jjumba Martin (photographer)

Save this picture! Tadjourah SOS Children’s Village, Djibouti / Urko Sanchez Architects. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Jjumba Martin (photographer)

Muttrah Fish Market, Oman / Snohetta

Save this picture! Muttrah Fish Market, Oman / Snohetta. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Revitalization of Muharraq, Bahrain / Authority for Culture & Antiquities Conservation Dept

Save this picture! Revitalization of Muharraq, Bahrain / Authority for Culture & Antiquities Conservation Dept. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! Concrete at Alserkal Avenue, UAE / OMA. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Al Mureijah Art Spaces, UAE / Mona El Mousfy, Sharmeen Azam Inayat

Save this picture! Al Mureijah Art Spaces, UAE / Mona El Mousfy, Sharmeen Azam Inayat. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! Wasit Wetland Centre, UAE / X-Architects. Image Image © X-Architects / Nelson Garrido (photographer)

Msheireb Museums, Qatar / John McAslan + Partners

Save this picture! Msheireb Museums, Qatar / John McAslan + Partners. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! Jarahieh School, Lebanon / CatalyticAction. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! Palestinian Museum, Palestine / Heneghan Peng Architects. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Enghelab Street Rehabilitation, Iran / Iwvan Consultants

Save this picture! Enghelab Street Rehabilitation, Iran / Iwvan Consultants. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Barzin Baharlooei (photographer)

Arcadia Education Project, Bangladesh / Saif Ul Haque Sthapati

Save this picture! Arcadia Education Project, Bangladesh / Saif Ul Haque Sthapati. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Sanndro di Carlo Darsa (photographer)

Amber Denim Loom Shed, Bangladesh / Archeground

Save this picture! Amber Denim Loom Shed, Bengladesh / Archeground. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Sandro di Carlo Darsa (photographer)

Save this picture! Taman Bima Microlibrary, Indonesia / SHAU Architects. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! AM Residence, Indonesia / Andramatin Architect. Image Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Cemal Emden (photographer)

Save this picture! Courtyard House Plugin, China / People’s Architecture Office. Image Image © People's Architecture Office

Tatarstan Public Spaces Development Programme, Tatarstan / Architecturny Desant Architectural Bureau

Save this picture! Tatarstan Public Spaces Development Programme, Tatarstan / Architecturny Desant Architectural Bureau. Image Image © Ivan Petrov