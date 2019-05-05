World
  Hotel and Restaurant in the ancient Montalván Pottery Factory / AF6 Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

Hotel and Restaurant in the ancient Montalván Pottery Factory / AF6 Arquitectos

  13:00 - 5 May, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
Hotel and Restaurant in the ancient Montalván Pottery Factory / AF6 Arquitectos
© Jesús Granada
  • Architects

    AF6 Arquitectos

  • Location

    c / Pottery, 21, 23; c / Antillano Campos, 23 and c / Covadonga, 2, 6 and 8. CP 41010 Triana, Sevilla, Spain

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Architects in Charge

    Miguel Hernández Valencia, Esther López Martín, Juliane Potter, Francisco J. Domínguez Saborido, Ángel González Aguilar.

  • Area

    1937.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jesús Granada

  • Client

    Cerámicas Montalván S.A

  • Quantity surveyors

    Gonzalo Aparicio Vázquez, Reyes López Martín.

  • Builder

    Cotom21 + Twin Art

  • Archaeologist

    Ramón Corzo Sánchez.

  • Collaborators

    Jaime Arce Gironella, Mattia Ceccato, Miriam Confetto, Maxwell Dunn, Fabio Giordano, José María Muñoz Galván
Text description provided by the architects. GENERAL DESCRIPTION
The Montalván Pottery Factory finished its production as a ceramic’s factory in 2012. After its closure and new acquisition, it has been transformed for a new use: Hotel and Restaurant. The building has been built where the ancient Montalván pottery factory in Seville was settled, in the neighborhood of Triana.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
This factory was one of the three pottery sets that remained in Triana (Seville). The project began with a detailed research of the property. As a result of it, all the pottery that was left on the old Montalván Factory’ shelves (today restaurant and hotel) has been recycled to create a unique contemporary architecture where you can enjoy the industrial and colourful past of the Triana ceramics from a contemporary point of view.

Sections
Sections
CONCEPT, CONTEXT AND STRATEGY
Innovation on heritage intervention. Heritage intervention from the knowledge produced by the detailed and direct research on the property.

Innovation in recycling. The project has a very sustainable environmental guideline, where everything that was previously discarded, today is reused to achieve contemporary architecture, solvent, eco-efficient and aesthetic results of high innovation.

A unique building has been built, where the architect is necessary, essential for his creative proposal and carryings out, making something new emerge. Taking advantage of the old factory residual materials, has become a not common or repeatable building, using recycled materials from the building that have been restored, everything that was left inside.

An imbricated relationship is considered with the Heritage. That is not an old-new or past-present relation but is a unique research about a particular place: A way of designing using contemporary procedures and always based on the detailed knowledge of the property, its cultural and anthropic situation.

The structure of the building becomes a fundamental part of the architectural intervention due to the different existing situations in the building. The emergent archeology and architecture approach generate situations of great spatial interest.

Project location

