Wye River House / MGAO

  • 01:00 - 1 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Wye River House / MGAO
Wye River House / MGAO
© Paul Hermes

© Paul Hermes

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

Text description provided by the architects. On Christmas day 2015, an out of control bush fire swept through Wye River, a small township located along the Great Ocean Road. 116 homes were lost in the fire. This project replaces one of these homes. The site is located on a steeply sloping block, obliquely facing Bass Straight. Perched high on the hill side, the house sits where the tree canopy once stood, anxiously awaiting the regrowth of the surrounding bushland.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The buildings form loosely references the many of the local beach shacks built during the 60's-70's, The rational forms of these structures, expressed with simple construction methods and common materials produce a modest, humble quality to the village.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

The reference can be seen through the use of a Skillion Roof, cantilevered balconies, simple rectangular footprint, clear structural approach, and continuing the external cladding to the ground - which creates a slightly monolithic form (like a little beach shack tower) and highlights the steep slope of the site.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

The addition of large areas of glazing to frame the amazing views, and the need to clad the structure in BAL40 compliant materials are possibly the only 'modern' additions to this old typology.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

This projects aims to continue that legacy. Upon approach, the building presents an impenetrable skin, yet once inside the building gradually opens itself up, revealing the stunning view toward the ocean and the village beyond, seen through a foreground of mature trees which the clients fought to save.

© Paul Hermes
© Paul Hermes

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Wye River House / MGAO" 01 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916162/wye-river-house-mgao/> ISSN 0719-8884

