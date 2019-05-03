World
  1/18 Housing / Studio Organon

1/18 Housing / Studio Organon

  3 May, 2019
  Curated by Clara Ott
1/18 Housing / Studio Organon
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

© Saurabh Dakshini © Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

    Manjunath & Co.

    Lighting – Decon Lighting Pvt. Ltd.
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

Text description provided by the architects. A teacher who wanted to convert her existing family home into a multi-generation home to accommodate their growing needs, commissioned the residence. This was an interesting project for the Studio as it was an observation on Delhi’s common builder floor homes. The resultant was thus two independent apartments spread over four floors.

© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
Exploded Axonometric View
Exploded Axonometric View
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

The material palette came from the original building made in exposed brick & concrete accentuated with timber paneling. Our adaptation of the same was done using exposed concrete and readily available ECO-Bricks made using brick industry residue for the walls and polished red sandstone for the floors. The use of wood through out the building breathes life into the otherwise pale palette, enabling visual connectivity between the spaces.

© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

Few of the salient features of the project are defined below: Retaining the site foliage; A warm color palette designed and manifested from true appearance of materials; Intervening the typical longitudinal building volumes of cookie cutter homes with light shafts for ventilation and light; Countering the contrasting harsh summer sun and somber winter daylight with thoughtfully designed and placed passive solar shading devices.

© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt
© Reni Van Den Brandt from Wortmann & Brandt

Studio Organon
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sustainability Buildings Residential India
Cite: "1/18 Housing / Studio Organon" 03 May 2019. ArchDaily.

