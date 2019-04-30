World Architecture Festival 2019 entry deadline is this Friday!

Entries for the World Architecture Festival close on Friday 3rd May. The 12th edition of the World Architecture Festival will take place in Amsterdam from the 4th to 6th December, where more than 550 architectural and design practices from over 68 countries are expected to compete for category and overall prizes.

The awards programme is the largest live event of its type in the world. All shortlisted practices will present their proposals live, in front of festival delegates and the judging panels.

In addition to 33 category winners, international judging panels will choose the World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year, Landscape of the Year and World Interior of the Year winners.

This year the judging panel will consist of more than 148 judges and will be joined by some of the world leading experts including; Lesley Lokko, Viviana Muscettola, Sanjay Puri, Alireza Taghaboni, Nigel Coates, Eva Jiřičná and Annabel Kassar.

Past winners are a roll-call of significant architects from across the world including Foster & Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects; Snohetta; BIG; Isay Weinfeld; Perkins & Will; Rogers Stirk Harbour; FJMT and Sou Fujimoto.

Alongside the World Architecture Festival sits its sister festival; INSIDE - World Festival of Interiors. INSIDE is a feast of creativity, inspiration and knowledge for the interiors industry and is now open for awards entries. Comprising the most original and exciting interiors from the last 12 months, projects can be entered across nine diverse categories.

The entry deadline for WAF and INSIDE entries is the 3rd May. Enter at www.wordlarchitecturefestival.com and www.insidefestival.com

WAF Partners include Founder Partner Grohe and Headline Partners ABB Busch-Jaeger and Miele.