BD House / Vilalta Architects

+ 26

Architects Vilalta Architects

Location Spain

Category Sustainability

Director Xavier Vilalta

Area 190.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photography Mauricio Fuertes

Manufacturers

Project Chief Candela Juan

Working Team Michela Pironi, Laura Pompei, Silvia Vinci, Ophelie Lefort

Structural Engineering Albert Admetlla

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a semi-pedestrian street where new buildings coexist along with townhouses. The site is defined by a long facade of 11 meters and a courtyard in the back.

The day time area and the garage are on the ground floor. The hall hosts the U-shaped staircase and the entrance to the living room.

The kitchen-dining room-living room is illuminated and ventilated in both facades and forms a single space with the interior garden.

The night area with the bedrooms and a study are situated on the top floor. The study is separated from the corridor and the staircase with a glass wall. The rest of the rooms are organized around a central corridor.

The structure and the enclosures of the house have been constructed entirely with cross-laminated timber, exposed in the interior, both in the walls as well as in the floors and ceilings. The non-structural surfaces are light MDF and plasterboard walls.

The interior of the house is protected from the outside with rockwool insulation and a mortar layer and aluminium work that does not require maintenance.

The air conditioning and hot water systems are produced with aerothermal heating that optimizes the use of the heat pump to cover the necessary demands. These installations are hidden in false ceilings strategically placed to cover as little as possible of the wooden structure.

In this way, the constructive criteria, the structural needs and the installations generate a composition of wood, white and dark grey shades, both on the inside as well as the outside.