Tatiana Bilbao Wins the Marcus Prize 2019

The Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao – founder of the architecture firm based in Mexico City Tatiana Bilbao Estudio – has been awarded the eighth Marcus Prize. This recognition has been given to different world-renowned architects as Jeanne Gang (2017), Joshua Ramus (2015), Sou Fujimoto (2013), Diébédo Francis Kéré (2011), Alejandro Aravena (2010), Frank Barkow (2007), Winy Maas (2005) and seeks to recognize architects from all over the world whose trajectory is on the rise.

Tatiana has designed and taught lectures and classes internationally since 2004, when artist Ai Weiwei commissioned Bilbao as part of a group of young architects who developed and designed a large park and a network of pavilions on the bank of the Yiwu River, near Shanghai; her pavilion was completed in 2007. Today, Bilbao's work is part of the Pompidou Center, the Carnegie Art Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago. Bilbao has been a visiting professor at the School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation at Columbia University, at the Harvard School of Design, at the School of Architecture at Yale, etc. She will teach at the School of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee in the spring of 2020.

