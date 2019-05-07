World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Padovani Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2011
  7. Prado Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

Prado Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados

  • 10:00 - 7 May, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • Translated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Prado Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Prado Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados, © Miro Martins
© Miro Martins

© Miro Martins © Miro Martins © Miro Martins © Miro Martins + 20

Text description provided by the architects. Project designed for a family of 4 (couple and two daughters) prioritizing an occupation in which the social area could communicate integrally with the land, the leisure area and the intimate and superior area of ​​the house.

Save this picture!
© Miro Martins
© Miro Martins

With an "L" deployment, the environments of the Prado residence are distributed throughout the land on an ongoing basis. The social area has a double foyer that naturally communicates with the upper deck that houses the 4 bedrooms. Through large glass plans, these rooms also open fully to the recreational area of ​​the house, both external (pool and gardens), and internal (Gourmet space).

Save this picture!
© Miro Martins
© Miro Martins
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Miro Martins
© Miro Martins

With contemporary design, the house counts on the most technological in the intelligence systems in lighting, automation, central aspiration, ambient sound and irrigation.

Save this picture!
© Miro Martins
© Miro Martins

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Padovani Arquitetos Associados
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Prado Residence / Padovani Arquitetos Associados" [Residência Prado / Padovani Arquitetos Associados] 07 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pereira, Matheus) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/916139/prado-residence-padovani-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream